Best Multivitamin For Men Over 50
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect multivitamin, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - ultimate multivitamin+
Save 10% with code ROUNDUP
33 ingredients at science-backed doses*
6 longevity antioxidants including Setria® glutathione for healthy aging*
AG1 - Next Gen
Combines a multivitamin with daily pre- and probiotics
Powder form great for those who don’t like capsules
Available in multiple flavors
Grüns - Superfood Gummies Sugar-Free
Has adaptogens & mushrooms to promote mental clarity*
On-the-go convenient packages
A vegan-friendly gummy base with no synthetic sweeteners or synthetic dyes
Seed - DM-02™All-in-One Multivitamin
100% daily value of 20 vitamins & minerals
Boost of CoQ10, PQQ, and spermidine for cellular energy*
Unique delivery system to targeted release of nutrients in GI tract
Transparent Labs - Multivitamin Supplement
Organic ingredients and plant-based micronutrients
Vegan sources of vitamins K 1 & 2 and vitamin D3
20 mg of lutein and 4 mg of zeaxanthin to promote eye health*
When diet isn't enough
When taken consistently, a good multivitamin can help lower your risk of nutrient deficiencies1. Plus, daily micronutrient support is also a great way to promote immune, brain, heart, and bone health.*
But what does a "good" multivitamin really look like? We break down our criteria for choosing the best multivitamins—and how they can promote healthy aging.*
Why men need a multivitamin
Research shows that many people don't get enough of their required micronutrients each day through food alone.
Vitamins A, C, D, E, and K, along with calcium, magnesium, and potassium are just a few of the major nutrient gaps that many Americans are facing daily. Taking a multivitamin daily can help fill them in.
Research shows a multivitamin can support:
- Immune function2*
- Longevity3*
- Brain health4*
- Healthy skin, hair, and nails*
- Eye health5*
How to pick a quality multivitamin for men
Not all multivitamins are equal. The best multivitamins follow a strict criteria that ensure they’re truly filling the gaps in your diet.
1.
20+ key nutrients
20+ key nutrients
A good multivitamin should include a wide range of vitamins and minerals your body needs, including:
- Fat-soluble vitamins like A, D3, E, K1, and K2
- Water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C and all 8 B vitamins
- Important minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, and selenium
- Trace minerals like iodine, copper, manganese, chromium, and more
2.
The right doses
The right doses
A multivitamin only works if it contains enough of each nutrient to make a difference.
Look for brands that clearly list the amount of every ingredient.
Some people may also benefit from multis made for their specific needs, like vegan diets or pregnancy.
3.
High-quality ingredients
High-quality ingredients
The best multis use forms of nutrients your body can easily absorb and use.
Look for things like:
- Vitamin D3 (instead of D2)
- Methylated B vitamins
- Chelated minerals, which may be easier for your body to absorb and more gentle on your GI tract
4.
Extra benefits beyond vitamins and minerals
Extra benefits beyond vitamins and minerals
The best multis use forms of nutrients your body can easily absorb and use.
Look for things like:
- Vitamin D3 (instead of D2)
- Methylated B vitamins
- Chelated minerals, which may be easier for your body to absorb and more gentle on your GI tract
Also, choose brands that test their products for quality and purity.
5.
Clean ingredients
Clean ingredients
A great multivitamin should focus on what’s inside—not unnecessary extras.
Look for products without:
- Artificial colors, flavors, or dyes
- Unnecessary fillers
- Common allergens like gluten, dairy, or soy
Comparing the best multivitamin for men
|Brand
|Format
|Key differentiator
|Best for
|mindbodygreen
|Caspules
|Formulated for healthy aging
|Overall well-being
|Seed
|Capsules
|Microbiome support
|Gut-first nutrition
|Grüns
|Gummies
|A tasty (sugar-free) gummy
|Capsule fatigue
|AG1
|Powder
|Doubles as a greens powder
|All-in-one support
|Transparent Labs
|Capsule
|All vegan ingredients
|On a budget
Who can benefit from a multivitamin
Multivitamin supplements may be especially helpful for:
- Adults looking to fill common nutritional gaps in their daily diet
- People with busy lifestyles who want convenient nutritional support
- Individuals with limited diets or specific dietary preferences
- Older adults looking to support healthy aging and overall wellness
- Anyone seeking foundational support for energy, immunity, and nutrient intake
Supporting your well-being for the long run
Adding a high-quality multivitamin to your daily routine is a simple way to help fill nutritional gaps and give your body the essential nutrients it needs to thrive. Finding the right one doesn't have to be complicated.
Explore our expert-vetted multivitamin picks and find a high-quality formula that supports your body, your routine, and your long-term well-being.