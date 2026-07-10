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Best Multivitamin For Men Over 40

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Expert review byMolly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect multivitamin, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.

1
Best overall

mindbodygreen - ultimate multivitamin+

  • Save 10% with code ROUNDUP

  • 33 ingredients at science-backed doses*

  • 6 longevity antioxidants including Setria® glutathione for healthy aging*

9.9
Outstanding
Shop nowGo to mindbodygreen
2
Best for energy*

AG1 - Next Gen

  • Combines a multivitamin with daily pre- and probiotics

  • Powder form great for those who don’t like capsules

  • Available in multiple flavors

9.1
Excellent
Shop nowGo to AG1
3
Best gummies

Grüns - Superfood Gummies Sugar-Free

  • Has adaptogens & mushrooms to promote mental clarity* 

  • On-the-go convenient packages

  • A vegan-friendly gummy base with no synthetic sweeteners or synthetic dyes

9.1
Excellent
Shop nowGo to Grüns
4
Best with gut support*

Seed - DM-02™All-in-One Multivitamin

  • 100% daily value of 20 vitamins & minerals

  • Boost of CoQ10, PQQ, and spermidine for cellular energy*

  • Unique delivery system to targeted release of nutrients in GI tract

9.1
Excellent
Shop nowGo to Seed
5
Best budget

Transparent Labs - Multivitamin Supplement

  • Organic ingredients and plant-based micronutrients

  • Vegan sources of vitamins K 1 & 2 and vitamin D3 

  • 20 mg of lutein and 4 mg of zeaxanthin to promote eye health*

8.5
Very Good
Shop nowGo to Transparent Labs

When diet isn't enough

When taken consistently, a good multivitamin can help lower your risk of nutrient deficiencies1. Plus, daily micronutrient support is also a great way to promote immune, brain, heart, and bone health.*

But what does a "good" multivitamin really look like? We break down our criteria for choosing the best multivitamins—and how they can promote healthy aging.*

Why men need a multivitamin

Research shows that many people don't get enough of their required micronutrients each day through food alone. 

Vitamins A, C, D, E, and K, along with calcium, magnesium, and potassium are just a few of the major nutrient gaps that many Americans are facing daily. Taking a multivitamin daily can help fill them in. 

Research shows a multivitamin can support:

How to pick a quality multivitamin for men

Not all multivitamins are equal. The best multivitamins follow a strict criteria that ensure they’re truly filling the gaps in your diet.

A good multivitamin should include a wide range of vitamins and minerals your body needs, including:

  • Fat-soluble vitamins like A, D3, E, K1, and K2
  • Water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C and all 8 B vitamins
  • Important minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, and selenium
  • Trace minerals like iodine, copper, manganese, chromium, and more

A multivitamin only works if it contains enough of each nutrient to make a difference.

Look for brands that clearly list the amount of every ingredient. 

Some people may also benefit from multis made for their specific needs, like vegan diets or pregnancy.

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The best multis use forms of nutrients your body can easily absorb and use.

Look for things like:

  • Vitamin D3 (instead of D2)
  • Methylated B vitamins
  • Chelated minerals, which may be easier for your body to absorb and more gentle on your GI tract

text

The best multis use forms of nutrients your body can easily absorb and use.

Look for things like:

  • Vitamin D3 (instead of D2)
  • Methylated B vitamins
  • Chelated minerals, which may be easier for your body to absorb and more gentle on your GI tract

Also, choose brands that test their products for quality and purity.

A great multivitamin should focus on what’s inside—not unnecessary extras.

Look for products without:

  • Artificial colors, flavors, or dyes
  • Unnecessary fillers
  • Common allergens like gluten, dairy, or soy

Comparing the best multivitamin for men

BrandFormatKey differentiatorBest for
mindbodygreenCaspulesFormulated for healthy agingOverall well-being
SeedCapsulesMicrobiome supportGut-first nutrition
GrünsGummiesA tasty (sugar-free) gummyCapsule fatigue
AG1PowderDoubles as a greens powderAll-in-one support
Transparent LabsCapsuleAll vegan ingredientsOn a budget

Who can benefit from a multivitamin

Multivitamin supplements may be especially helpful for:

  • Adults looking to fill common nutritional gaps in their daily diet
  • People with busy lifestyles who want convenient nutritional support
  • Individuals with limited diets or specific dietary preferences
  • Older adults looking to support healthy aging and overall wellness
  • Anyone seeking foundational support for energy, immunity, and nutrient intake

Supporting your well-being for the long run

Adding a high-quality multivitamin to your daily routine is a simple way to help fill nutritional gaps and give your body the essential nutrients it needs to thrive. Finding the right one doesn't have to be complicated.

Explore our expert-vetted multivitamin picks and find a high-quality formula that supports your body, your routine, and your long-term well-being.