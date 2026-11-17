AirDoctor

GO! Portable Air Purifier

$189 (was $249)

Clean air shouldn't stop at your front door. The AirDoctor GO! is a portable air purifier that's small enough to be your personal item on a flight—yet it cleans the air in a 270-square-foot space three times per hour. The 3-stage system pairs a pre-filter with an UltraHEPA filter, which captures even smaller particles than your standard HEPA filter. That means you won't have to worry about odors, smokes, or VOCs on the go. And yes, it even comes with a carrying case.