Honey has amazing nutritional qualities. It is full of antioxidants and also contains powerful antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. Honey is so powerful in keeping us healthy because of an enzyme within honey that is believed to produce hydrogen peroxide. In the body, this enzyme fights against the "trespassers," also known as pathogens and infections, and it inhibits the growth of bacteria as it enters the body. Adding honey to some of your favorite dishes can help to ward off burdensome colds, sore throats, and allergies. Because the heat may affect the enzyme, I will use honey after the cooking process, to finish off a dish or as part of a dressing. My favorite fall dish is roasted Brussels sprouts in a spicy hot sauce, drizzled with Wholesome Organic Honey.

I am also fond of using honey as the base for my salad dressings, like a homemade honey mustard, which can be made in a minute, contains no preservatives, and can help balance a normally bitter kale salad (also rich in vitamin C!).

—Lisa Hayim, R.D., founder of The Well Necessities