Best Fitness Gifts Of 2026: 29 Picks To Support Their Next PR
The right gear can help you stay motivated, especially when the excitement of a new training block wears off. A fresh pair of running shoes makes the next long run something to look forward to, a recovery tool takes the edge off sore legs before your next session, and a set of adjustable dumbbells at home means there’s always a way to get your workout in.
This year’s fitness picks are all about making it easier to keep showing up. From strength equipment and performance fuel to activewear they’ll actually be excited to put on, there’s something here for the marathoner, the weekend lifter, and the friend who’s just finding their routine.
mindbodygreen
clear whey protein+
Vuori
Halo Essential Wideleg Pant
Freaks of Nature
Everyday Endurance Trio
Tonal
Tonal 2
While on Earth
Women's Slide
Cotopaxi
Acodo Hybrid Hooded Jacket
mindbodygreen
creatine with taurine+ stick packs
Stakt
Stability Ball
biom
Mini Discovery Starter Kit
Altra
Escalante 5
YVO Warrior
Vest 20-Pound
WeGym
ProGrip Dumbbell Set
Forme
Power+ Bra
Stubble & Co
Motion Sling 15L
BowFlex
C6 Bike
Bose
Sport Open Earbuds
New Balance
RC Jacket
Suji
Smart Compression System
Kestos
The Sculpt Set
Hecule
Hercule Studio x Leslie David Studio Yoga Mat
Oakley
Meta Vanguard with Prizm
Live The Process
RAWCOTTON Ballet Top
Versa
Gripps FitPro
bareMinerals
COMPLEXION RESCUE Tinted Moisturizer
Balega
UltraGlide Running Socks
Ladder
Pro Membership
Nike Cadence
Duo Sunglasses
ZeroWheel
ZeroWheel
Ringo
Pro Water Bottle