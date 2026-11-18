Ringo

Pro Water Bottle

$55

No more propping your phone against a dumbbell and hoping for the best. The Ringo Pro is a stainless steel water bottle with a built-in MagSafe ring that snaps your phone right into place, so following a workout app, timing your intervals, or checking your next move is just a glance away. It can even film your set. Drinks stay cold for 24 hours or hot for 12, and the included adaptor ring means it works with any phone.