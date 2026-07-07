Best Fiber Supplements Of 2026
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect fiber supplement, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - debloat+ with probiotics & prebiotic fiber
9 grams of a gentle, prebiotic fiber with probiotics to combat bloating*
Improves regularity & helps you feel fuller, longer*
Convenient stick packs (watermelon and unflavored)
Grüns - Superfood Gummies Sugar-Free
A no-sugar gummy with 6 grams of fiber
Blend of tapioca fiber and inulin
Includes vitamins, minerals, and a fruit & veggie blend
Pendulum - Gut Fuel: On-The-Go Packets
6 grams of dietary fiber from oat beta-glucan and baobab
Includes beneficial plant polyphenols from grape seed extract*
Supports GLP-1 signaling pathway*
LOAM - Prebiotic Fiber Formula
10 grams of fiber of soluble & insoluble fiber
Supports regularity & a diverse gut microbiome*
No taste or detectable texture when mixed
Bio.me - Daily Prebiotic Fiber
Helps reduce occasional bloating, gas & indigestion*
Has prebiotic properties to support the gut microbiome
Available in chocolate, unflavored & travel packs
What are fiber supplements?
Fiber is a unique carbohydrate that is not digested by the human body. It’s found only in plants, so fiber-rich foods like grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and legumes. Fiber supplements provide isolated plant fibers via a powder, capsule, tablet, or even a gummy (but those often don’t provide much which is why no gummy made this list).
The fibers in these supplements are either insoluble, soluble, or a combination of the both.
- Insoluble fiber are ones that attract water into the gut and speed gastric emptying time. The result is softer, bulkier stools that aren't straining to pass.*
- Soluble fiber: These fibers dissolve in water to form a gel-like substance. They slow the digestion and absorption of nutrients, which supports healthier blood sugar levels, feelings of satiety, and a healthy weight.*
- Prebiotic fiber: Some soluble fibers have prebiotic properties. These fibers are a food source for the good bacteria that resides in your gut microbiome and helps them flourish.*
Benefits of fiber supplements
While each type of fiber comes with its own benefits, research shows that increasing your fiber intake helps1:*
- Balance blood sugar
- Maintain healthy cholesterol levels
- Support the gut microbiome
- Help regulate appetite
- Improve gut transit time & regularity
- Support for detoxification pathways
Types of fiber to look for & their benefits
The fibers most commonly found in supplements are ones that are difficult to obtain larger quantities of through diet alone.
These are the research-backed fibers that you should look for in a fiber supplement.
- Psyllium husk: A soluble fiber from the seeds of the Plantago ovata plant
- Partially hydrolyzed guar fiber: A soluble, prebiotic, low-FODMAP plant fiber from guar beans
- Inulin: A soluble, prebiotic fiber that's found in many plants (like chicory root)
- Beta-glucans: Soluble fibers derived from oats or certain mushrooms
- Acacia gum: A soluble fiber derived from the sap of the Acacia tree.
- Cellulose: An insoluble plant fiber commonly used to support regularity and add bulk to stool
Comparing the top fiber supplements
|Brand
|Format
|Key differentiator
|Best for
|mindbodygreen
|Powder
|Prebiotic + probiotic formula*
|All-around gut health support*
|Grüns
|Gummies
|Fiber in a daily gummy
|On-the-go convenience
|Pendulum
|Powder packets
|Microbiome-focused fiber blend
|Gut microbiome support*
|LOAM
|Powder
|Diverse fiber sources
|Daily digestive support*
|bio.me
|Powder
|Gentle PHGG + resistant starch
|Sensitive stomachs*
What to look for in a fiber supplement
There are a lot of quality fiber supplements on the market (but also many brands that still include artificial ingredients and sweeteners in their formulas).
When choosing a fiber supplement, pick one that:
- Has a meaningful amount of fiber (at least 6 grams)
- Minimal other ingredients (like added sugars or fillers)
- Mixes well with water (if a powder)
- Offers prebiotic support
How much fiber do you need each day?
It’s recommended that men consume 30-38 grams of fiber a day and women get a minimum of 21 to 28 grams a day. Generally speaking, about 30 grams a day is a good goal for most people.
However, 95% of Americans are currently falling short on these recommendations. While increasing intake of fiber-rich foods is crucial, fiber supplements are beneficial in closing that gap while offering targeted benefits.
Signs you would benefit from a fiber supplement
You may specifically benefit from a fiber supplement if you experience any of the signs below.
- An irregular poop schedule
- Strain while passing stool
- Difficulties regulating blood sugar or cholesterol
- Poor satiety
- Suboptimal gut health
Our winner
After reviewing the top fiber supplements, mindbodygreen’s debloat+ with GLP-1 support is the top pick for the best fiber supplement. Each serving (one stick pack) provides 9 grams of Fibersol® fiber, which has been shown to promote regularity2, abdominal comfort, and a healthy gut microbiome.* It also provides 2 clinically studied probiotic strains to further combat gas and bloating. Just mix with 8 ounces of water (or add the unflavored option to smoothies, yogurt, or coffee) for a daily fiber boost.