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Best Brain Supplements For Seniors Of 2026

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Expert review byMolly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect brain supplement, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.

1
Best overall

mindbodygreen - creatine brain+

  • Save 10% with code ROUNDUP

  • Clinically researched citicoline for memory & long-term brain health*

  • 5 grams of creatine to fuel mental energy 

9.9
Outstanding
Shop nowGo to mindbodygreen
2
Best for focus

ONNIT - Alpha BRAIN®

  • Includes cognition-supporting ingredients like Huperzine A, Alpha GPC, and L-theanine

  • Helps create that “in-the-zone” feeling* 

  • Supports quicker processing*

9.3
Excellent
Shop nowGo to ONNIT
3
Best for athletes

Momentous - Brain Drive

  • Features science-backed ingredients like bacopa

  • NSF Certified for Sport®

  • Caffeine-free for steady focus 

9.3
Excellent
Shop nowGo to Momentous
4
Best with caffeine

Thesis - Clarity

  • Good for focus & brain fog* 

  • Includes lion’s mane extract and panax ginseng

  • 100 milligrams of caffeine for mental energy* 

8.9
Very Good
Shop nowGo to Thesis
5
Best nootropic complex

Qualia - Mind

  • 20+ ingredients for whole-brain support*

  • Includes research-backed nootropics like citicoline, lion's mane, and rhodiola*

  • Supports memory, focus, mood, and mental energy*

8.9
Very Good
Shop nowGo to Qualia
6
Best chewable

Humann - Memory + Focus

  • Clinically researched resveratrol with coffee fruit extract

  • Supports healthy blood flow to the brain*

  • A blueberry pomegranate-flavored chewable 

8.7
Very Good
Shop nowGo to Humann

Do nootropics work?

They can—if they contain ingredients backed by research and are used consistently. 

Many memory supplements may help support1:*

  • Focus
  • Attention
  • Mental clarity
  • Brain energy
  • Healthy blood flow to the brain
  • A balanced mood

Different ingredients may also support different types of memory, such as:*

  • Working memory: Remembering information in the moment, like someone's name during a conversation.
  • Long-term memory: Storing and recalling information over time.
  • Memory recall: Accessing information you've already learned.

Can seniors benefit from a brain health supplement?

As we get older, it's common to notice subtle changes in memory, focus, or mental processing speed. While a brain supplement isn't a replacement for healthy lifestyle habits, many adults in their 60s and beyond use nootropics to help support cognitive function and healthy brain aging. Depending on the ingredients, they may help support memory, attention, mental clarity, or overall brain health.

Nootropics can also be a good fit for people who:

  • Feel mentally drained during busy or stressful periods
  • Want extra support for focus and productivity at work
  • Notice occasional brain fog or trouble concentrating
  • Are juggling multiple responsibilities and want more mental stamina
  • Are interested in supporting healthy brain aging over time

Different ingredients support different needs. Some may help with short-term focus and alertness, while others support memory, long-term cognitive health, or resilience to everyday stress. That's why many well-formulated nootropics combine vitamins, amino acids, botanicals, and other evidence-backed compounds to provide broader brain support.

Which ingredients are science-backed?

It’s not always easy (or intuitive) to tell which ingredients are actually effective. Here are the ones that have research to support their use. 

Comparing the best nootropics

BrandFormatKey differentiatorBest for
mindbodygreenPowderClinically effective dose of citicolineDaily & long-term brain health*
ONNITCapsulesHuperzine AImproving attention span*
MomentousCapsulesBacopa monnieriAthletes
ThesisCapsulesLion’s made & panax ginsengMental clarity*
QualiaCapsules32 ingredientsBroad brain health support
Humann®ChewBeetroot, resveratrol, coffee fruitVascular health support*

What to look for in a nootropic

When looking for a nootropic, consider these qualities. 

The best nootropics contain ingredients that have been studied in humans for their effects on memory, focus, and overall brain health.* Some of the most researched ingredients include creatine, citicoline, bacopa monnieri, L-tyrosine, L-theanine, Huperzine A, and select B vitamins.

The ingredient list only tells part of the story. A supplement should provide enough of each ingredient to match the amounts used in research whenever possible. Products that are transparent about their dosages make it easier to know what you're getting.

Different nootropics are designed for different needs. Some formulas focus on memory and long-term brain health, while others are better suited for focus, mental energy, stress resilience, or healthy blood flow to the brain.* Choosing a supplement that aligns with your primary goal can help narrow your options.

Look for supplements made with clean, high-quality ingredients and minimal unnecessary fillers or artificial additives. Third-party testing and transparent labeling are also good indicators of a brand's commitment to quality and purity.

Some nootropics use caffeine to provide a quick boost in alertness and energy, while others rely on non-stimulant ingredients that support cognition without the jitters. The right choice depends on your caffeine tolerance and when you plan to take the supplement.

Which seniors can benefit from a nootropic?

They can be especially helpful for people who:

  • Feel mentally drained during busy or stressful periods
  • Want extra support for focus and productivity at work or school
  • Notice occasional brain fog or trouble concentrating
  • Are juggling multiple responsibilities and want more mental stamina
  • Are interested in supporting healthy brain aging over time

Different ingredients support different needs. Some may help with short-term focus and alertness, while others support memory or stress resilience. That’s why many nootropic blends include a mix of vitamins, amino acids, and plant compounds.

Our winner

We reviewed 5 brain health supplements, and mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+ came out on top. This unique powder combines 5 grams of pure creatine monohydrate with 500 milligrams of citicoline, which has been clinically shown to further promote long-term brain health while improving processing speed, attention span, and memory performance.* Other brain health supplements that include citicoline do so at half of that dose.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.