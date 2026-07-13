Best Brain Supplements For Seniors Of 2026
A note before you read on: the product we ranked #1 is ours. We��’ve spent 17 years interviewing experts and vetting products to find what actually works. When we couldn't find the perfect brain supplement, we created our own. We use affiliate links and earn commission from this content.
mindbodygreen - creatine brain+
Save 10% with code ROUNDUP
Clinically researched citicoline for memory & long-term brain health*
5 grams of creatine to fuel mental energy
ONNIT - Alpha BRAIN®
Includes cognition-supporting ingredients like Huperzine A, Alpha GPC, and L-theanine
Helps create that “in-the-zone” feeling*
Supports quicker processing*
Momentous - Brain Drive
Features science-backed ingredients like bacopa
NSF Certified for Sport®
Caffeine-free for steady focus
Thesis - Clarity
Good for focus & brain fog*
Includes lion’s mane extract and panax ginseng
100 milligrams of caffeine for mental energy*
Qualia - Mind
20+ ingredients for whole-brain support*
Includes research-backed nootropics like citicoline, lion's mane, and rhodiola*
Supports memory, focus, mood, and mental energy*
Humann - Memory + Focus
Clinically researched resveratrol with coffee fruit extract
Supports healthy blood flow to the brain*
A blueberry pomegranate-flavored chewable
Do nootropics work?
They can—if they contain ingredients backed by research and are used consistently.
Many memory supplements may help support1:*
- Focus
- Attention
- Mental clarity
- Brain energy
- Healthy blood flow to the brain
- A balanced mood
Different ingredients may also support different types of memory, such as:*
- Working memory: Remembering information in the moment, like someone's name during a conversation.
- Long-term memory: Storing and recalling information over time.
- Memory recall: Accessing information you've already learned.
Can seniors benefit from a brain health supplement?
As we get older, it's common to notice subtle changes in memory, focus, or mental processing speed. While a brain supplement isn't a replacement for healthy lifestyle habits, many adults in their 60s and beyond use nootropics to help support cognitive function and healthy brain aging. Depending on the ingredients, they may help support memory, attention, mental clarity, or overall brain health.
Nootropics can also be a good fit for people who:
- Feel mentally drained during busy or stressful periods
- Want extra support for focus and productivity at work
- Notice occasional brain fog or trouble concentrating
- Are juggling multiple responsibilities and want more mental stamina
- Are interested in supporting healthy brain aging over time
Different ingredients support different needs. Some may help with short-term focus and alertness, while others support memory, long-term cognitive health, or resilience to everyday stress. That's why many well-formulated nootropics combine vitamins, amino acids, botanicals, and other evidence-backed compounds to provide broader brain support.
Which ingredients are science-backed?
It’s not always easy (or intuitive) to tell which ingredients are actually effective. Here are the ones that have research to support their use.
- Citicoline: Supports memory, brain energy, and healthy neurotransmitter function2.*
- Creatine: Best known for supporting muscle health, creatine also fuels the brain. Research suggests it may support working memory, mental energy, and cognitive performance3.*
- Bacopa monnieri: An herb that may help support memory and learning.*
- L-tyrosine: An amino acid that helps support focus and working memory4, especially during stress.*
- Resveratrol: An antioxidant that supports healthy blood flow and brain health5.*
- Huperzine A: Helps support learning, memory, and healthy neurotransmitter activity.*
- B vitamins: Help produce energy and support healthy brain and nerve function6.*
Comparing the best nootropics
|Brand
|Format
|Key differentiator
|Best for
|mindbodygreen
|Powder
|Clinically effective dose of citicoline
|Daily & long-term brain health*
|ONNIT
|Capsules
|Huperzine A
|Improving attention span*
|Momentous
|Capsules
|Bacopa monnieri
|Athletes
|Thesis
|Capsules
|Lion’s made & panax ginseng
|Mental clarity*
|Qualia
|Capsules
|32 ingredients
|Broad brain health support
|Humann®
|Chew
|Beetroot, resveratrol, coffee fruit
|Vascular health support*
What to look for in a nootropic
When looking for a nootropic, consider these qualities.
1.
Science-backed ingredients
Science-backed ingredients
The best nootropics contain ingredients that have been studied in humans for their effects on memory, focus, and overall brain health.* Some of the most researched ingredients include creatine, citicoline, bacopa monnieri, L-tyrosine, L-theanine, Huperzine A, and select B vitamins.
2.
Effective doses
Effective doses
The ingredient list only tells part of the story. A supplement should provide enough of each ingredient to match the amounts used in research whenever possible. Products that are transparent about their dosages make it easier to know what you're getting.
3.
Ingredients that match your goals
Ingredients that match your goals
Different nootropics are designed for different needs. Some formulas focus on memory and long-term brain health, while others are better suited for focus, mental energy, stress resilience, or healthy blood flow to the brain.* Choosing a supplement that aligns with your primary goal can help narrow your options.
4.
High-quality formulas
High-quality formulas
Look for supplements made with clean, high-quality ingredients and minimal unnecessary fillers or artificial additives. Third-party testing and transparent labeling are also good indicators of a brand's commitment to quality and purity.
5.
Caffeine vs. caffeine-free
Caffeine vs. caffeine-free
Some nootropics use caffeine to provide a quick boost in alertness and energy, while others rely on non-stimulant ingredients that support cognition without the jitters. The right choice depends on your caffeine tolerance and when you plan to take the supplement.
Which seniors can benefit from a nootropic?
They can be especially helpful for people who:
- Feel mentally drained during busy or stressful periods
- Want extra support for focus and productivity at work or school
- Notice occasional brain fog or trouble concentrating
- Are juggling multiple responsibilities and want more mental stamina
- Are interested in supporting healthy brain aging over time
Different ingredients support different needs. Some may help with short-term focus and alertness, while others support memory or stress resilience. That’s why many nootropic blends include a mix of vitamins, amino acids, and plant compounds.
Our winner
We reviewed 5 brain health supplements, and mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+ came out on top. This unique powder combines 5 grams of pure creatine monohydrate with 500 milligrams of citicoline, which has been clinically shown to further promote long-term brain health while improving processing speed, attention span, and memory performance.* Other brain health supplements that include citicoline do so at half of that dose.