Best Brain Supplements For Adults

We reviewed 5 brain health supplements for adults, and mindbodygreen’s creatine brain+ came out on top. This unique powder combines 5 grams of pure creatine monohydrate with 500 milligrams of Cognizin® citicoline, which has been clinically shown to further promote long-term brain health while improving processing speed, attention span, and memory performance.* Other brain health supplements that include citicoline do so at half of that dose.