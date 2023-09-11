Emily’s top pick for boxing gloves for women is the Venum Dragons Flight. “They have a good amount of padding, are comfortable, and run a little more snugly, so they fit women's hands well,” she says.

The brand designed these as a highly cushioned glove with reinforcements strategically placed in the palm and thumb to prevent common targets of strain and overuse. A longer cuff helps support the wrists, which is vital for women who tend to have more narrow joints and less dense bones.

Reviewers love how durable and well-made these gloves are and the way they shape to the hands over time.