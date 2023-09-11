Studies show noncontact boxing, especially high-intensity group interval training, improves various mental health struggles, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

Boxing releases feelings of anger and stress, while improving mood, self-esteem, confidence, and concentration. It also boosts metabolism, strength, and coordination.

One in five women struggle with mental health, and boxing can be an incredible form of active self-care.

Boxing training can facilitate healthy weight balance and improve cardiovascular health, possibly even better than an equivalent amount of brisk walking.

A typical hourlong boxing training session burns about the same amount of energy as running 9 kilometers (about 670 calories).

Noah Neiman, co-founder and CPT of Rumble Boxing, previously told mindbodygreen, boxing is not only the "best endorphin high of your life," but "if we're talking physical benefits, those include fat burning, increased metabolism and muscle and cardiovascular fitness, improved muscular endurance and hand-eye coordination, and of course, stress relief, to name a few."