The Best Beauty Tips These Editors Are Taking Into 2022

“This is advice I've always known but I still need to remind myself every once in a while. It’s from dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D., for a Mother’s Day article featuring skin care advice she wanted to instill on her own daughter. She said, ‘Your skin is your biggest teacher. And what shows up on the skin is information.’ And it's so profound because I can get caught up in feeling angry at my skin if I have a breakout or have irritation. Rather than berating my skin and getting angry at it, [I need to ask myself] why this is happening? What could be going on in your life? What could be the root of the issue? When you get to the root of the problem, you’ll be able to solve the issue quicker.” — associate editor Jamie Schneider