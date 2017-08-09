The Brain-Fog-Busting Tonic This Thyroid Expert Swears By
Do you ever feel like your brain has a thick layer of fog surrounding it? One of the most common symptoms of thyroid disorders, autoimmune conditions, and hormone imbalances is brain fog—a sensation that makes you extra tired and unable to focus.
As someone who has struggled with Hashimoto’s hypothyroid symptoms for over a decade after being diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus at the age of 18, I remember feeling like a zombie upon waking up and throughout the day, as if there were a brick stuck in the center of my forehead. I felt depressed, hopeless, confused, uninspired, and completely disconnected from my body.
Now, I feel alive, vivacious, energized, and focused—and I have this potent combination of ancient herbs to thank!
The elixir I created as part of my daily morning ritual is brain fog’s kryptonite! I’ve been recommending it to hundreds of my Thyroid Yoga® clients, and they've also seen amazing results! The herbs in this tonic are also wonderful for promoting menstrual balance and fertility and are something I highly recommend for women with PCOS or those who have been missing their periods.
Before we dive into this tonic and adaptogenic herbs, let’s talk about the relationship between the thyroid and adrenal glands. Nurturing the thyroid without giving the same TLC to the adrenals is one of the mistakes that I have all too often seen in those looking to balance their hormones.
Adaptogens are a unique group of herbs used to promote the health of your adrenal system, the system that manages your body’s hormonal response to environmental, physical, and emotional stress. They help support the body’s response to stress and its ability to naturally cope with occasional anxiety and normal fatigue—slowly and gently, without jolts or crashes. They’re called adaptogens because of their unique ability to "adapt" their function according to your body’s specific needs.
There are three adaptogens in this tonic.
Chyawanprash:
Chyawanprash is an ancient (at least 5,000 years old) Vedic functional food recipe. It contains a total of 35 ingredients including botanicals, aromatic spices, and linoleic-rich fats, which are skillfully combined to produce a "multi-herbal" jam. In ayurveda, the traditional wellness system of ancient India, chyawanprash is recommended for daily use as a super nutritional supplement to support and promote longevity, immunity, and rejuvenation. Chyawanprash is also excellent for easing constipation, calming the nervous system, purifying the blood, and eliminating toxins from the liver. It is safe for young children and older people as well.
When taken in combination with shilajit, the herbs within chyawanprash are even more potent because of the synergistic qualities of shilajit.
Shilajit:
Shilajit has been known for centuries by the people of the mountains of Central Asia—Nepal, India, Russia, and Tibet. They are known to have nearly boundless energy, and it's believed that regular consumption of shilajit is the reason. Mineral-rich shilajit helps metabolize proteins and vitamins, contains antioxidants that promote cellular regeneration, and clears your head. It dissolves well in water so is perfect to keep in your purse for whenever you might need a quick brain boost. Lotus Blooming Herbs is currently the only company supplying the highest grade Himalayan-sourced, fair trade, and ethically sourced pure shilajit in its genuine and authentic form—a black, gummy mineral resin. I take it every morning to boost my thyroid and give me radiant energy, and it especially comes in handy when I travel. It's my antidote to jet lag, too.
Ashwagandha:
Ashwagandha, one of the most powerful herbs in ayurvedic healing, has been used since ancient times for a wide variety of conditions and is most well-known for its restorative benefits. In Sanskrit, ashwagandha means "the smell of a horse," indicating that the herb imparts the vigor and strength of a stallion and has traditionally been prescribed to help people strengthen their immune system after an illness. Known as a powerful vitality-balancing root, this adaptogenic, Indian-grown root supports harmony, whole-body balance, and vitality. Another benefit: Ashwagandha extracts have the ability to stimulate the production of nitric oxide in the body. This causes a dilatation of the blood vessels that carry blood to the sex organs, leading to increased sexual desire.
Maximize your results by taking these together.
The combination of shilajit and ashwagandha has a long ayurvedic history of usage. Ashwagandha exhibits a synergistic effect when used with pure shilajit. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects of both of the components are increased when used in combination.
Historically, the combination has been used widely as a potent supplement to boost energy levels, improve libido, and improve overall health. Shilajit accentuates the beneficial effects of ashwagandha and, hence, complements the pharmacological effect.
It has also been shown that a combination of ashwagandha and shilajit increases cognitive function. It was also reported that the combination can help the brain stay healthier longer if taken regularly, and research has also shown the combination has been very successful in diminishing and shrinking thyroid nodules.
It is believed the fulvic acid in shilajit helps to bring out the many benefits of ashwagandha. The combination also seems to enhance the ability to focus, enhances female fertility and sexual drive, and stabilizes mood and emotion. It isn’t required that ashwagandha be taken with shilajit, but for women needing help regulating menstrual cycles or increasing fertility, it may help.
Brain-Fog-Busting Tonic
To maximize absorption, the best time to take this tonic is on an empty stomach in the morning. If you find that shilajit produces immense energy, then we recommend that you don’t take it in the evening as it may create sleep difficulty for some people.
Ingredients
- 1 rice-grain-size amount of shilajit resin
- 1 teaspoon chyawanprash
- 1 teaspoon ground ashwagandha root powder
- 1 cup coconut milk or nut milk of choice
Method
- Heat 1 cup of coconut milk or nut milk in a saucepan over low to medium-low heat.
- Add in herbs, and whisk until mixture is evenly combined.
- Sip slowly on an empty stomach early in the morning.
Always consult your primary care physician before incorporating new supplements and herbs into your daily practice, especially if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking other medications. Also, be sure to read these important precautions and dosage recommendations if you are new to shilajit!
Want a full thyroid yoga routine with Fern? Check it out here. Plus, her go-to hormone-balancing dinner.