The Brain-Fog-Busting Tonic This Thyroid Expert Swears By

Do you ever feel like your brain has a thick layer of fog surrounding it? One of the most common symptoms of thyroid disorders, autoimmune conditions, and hormone imbalances is brain fog—a sensation that makes you extra tired and unable to focus.

As someone who has struggled with Hashimoto’s hypothyroid symptoms for over a decade after being diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus at the age of 18, I remember feeling like a zombie upon waking up and throughout the day, as if there were a brick stuck in the center of my forehead. I felt depressed, hopeless, confused, uninspired, and completely disconnected from my body.

Now, I feel alive, vivacious, energized, and focused—and I have this potent combination of ancient herbs to thank!

The elixir I created as part of my daily morning ritual is brain fog’s kryptonite! I’ve been recommending it to hundreds of my Thyroid Yoga® clients, and they've also seen amazing results! The herbs in this tonic are also wonderful for promoting menstrual balance and fertility and are something I highly recommend for women with PCOS or those who have been missing their periods.

Before we dive into this tonic and adaptogenic herbs, let’s talk about the relationship between the thyroid and adrenal glands. Nurturing the thyroid without giving the same TLC to the adrenals is one of the mistakes that I have all too often seen in those looking to balance their hormones.

Adaptogens are a unique group of herbs used to promote the health of your adrenal system, the system that manages your body’s hormonal response to environmental, physical, and emotional stress. They help support the body’s response to stress and its ability to naturally cope with occasional anxiety and normal fatigue—slowly and gently, without jolts or crashes. They’re called adaptogens because of their unique ability to "adapt" their function according to your body’s specific needs.

There are three adaptogens in this tonic.