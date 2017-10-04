All The Ways Being Naked Can Make You A Healthier, More Confident Person

Even if your nude experience is a bit more reluctant at first, like mine was, you'll learn something about yourself. Willow, founder of Naked in Motion Yoga, said she hears from students often about the ways in which doing yoga naked in a group setting has improved their self-esteem. "My experience with Naked in Motion was amazing," one student said. "The sensation of freedom from clothing is incredible. There was no judgment regarding body shape, skin color, or gender, and the class felt very natural. Your body connects to the ambience, and you perceive yourself in a new way during the workout because of the professionalism of the instructors," one student said. Willow herself was never a nudist. "I had been topless in public twice before, and then I attended only one naked yoga class before I started teaching," she said. "I've developed a significantly better relationship with my body and feel a great deal more confident and comfortable in my skin," she said.