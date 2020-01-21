Using a group of participants from fields including education, manufacturing, engineering, and finance, the study recorded two styles of emotional regulation, and based on those results split the group into four types of regulators.

The styles of regulation were based on "deep acting" and "surface acting." Allison Gabriel, Ph.D., an associate professor of management and organizations and an author on the study, explained what these terms mean:

"Surface acting is faking what you're displaying to other people. Inside, you may be upset or frustrated, but on the outside, you're trying your best to be pleasant or positive," Gabriel said. "Deep acting is trying to change how you feel inside. When you're deep acting, you're actually trying to align how you feel with how you interact with other people."

Using these two markers, participants were sorted into four groups based on their emotional regulation style: nonactors, low actors, deep actors, and regulators.