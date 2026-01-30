Before & After: An Honest Review Of Sunlighten’s RED Light Therapy Mask
One of the most intriguing developments in skin care over the past decade is light therapy. While it can feel like the “trend” appeared overnight, light therapy has actually been researched for decades and used by organizations like NASA, in clinical medical settings, and in dermatology practices long before it entered the mainstream beauty conversation.
In skin care specifically, light therapy is now considered one of the most studied non-invasive modalities in aesthetic and regenerative dermatology. A growing body of research suggests that, when the right wavelengths and doses are used consistently, light therapy can support skin longevity by improving cellular energy, encouraging healthy collagen production, and helping regulate inflammation.
That brings us to the current wave of at-home devices. Certainly there are a lot on the market—most of which I’ve personally tried. But Sunlighten’s new RED Light Therapy Mask is unlike anything else I’ve used. If you’re serious about reaping the benefits of light therapy, this is the mask for you. Read on to learn why.
Light therapy for the skin: The research & benefits
Light therapy—often called photobiomodulation or LED therapy—uses specific wavelengths of light to trigger beneficial biological responses in skin cells. When absorbed by light-sensitive receptors in the skin, these wavelengths can help stimulate beneficial pathways.
This may support effects such as increased cellular energy production (ATP), reduced oxidative stress and visible redness, improved skin renewal, and enhanced repair response.
Here’s a breakdown of how it works in the skin:
- Improved mitochondrial health & ATP: Red and near-infrared light are absorbed by mitochondria. This helps ATP production, giving skin cells more energy to carry out repair, renewal, and normal barrier function.
- Enhanced collagen and elastin production: Red and near-infrared light have been studied to stimulate fibroblasts, the cells that build collagen and elastin.
- Modulated inflammation & oxidative stress: Light exposure at therapeutic wavelengths appears to reduce inflammatory markers in skin, which can calm redness and support healing.
Thanks to this combination of cellular energy support, collagen stimulation, and inflammation control, consistent light therapy use has been associated with several visible skin benefits:
- Help smooth fine lines and wrinkles
- Supports brighter, even-looking skin tone
- Can reduce skin redness and sensitivity
- Promotes better overall skin texture, clarity, and resilience
- Can be used to reduce acne severity
Light therapy works by helping skin cells function more efficiently, creating healthier skin starting at the cellular level, and provides visible results for many people when used consistently.
A note on safety
About the Sunlighten’s RED Light Therapy Mask
Sunlighten is best known for its long history (25+-years) in light-based wellness, particularly infrared therapy, and that expertise clearly carries forward into its newest skin-focused device.
Their RED Light Therapy Mask is an FDA 510(k)-cleared LED mask designed to deliver professional-grade light therapy in short, easy sessions at home. The mask uses 416 medical-grade, high-energy LEDs and delivers up to 40 mW/cm² of irradiance, placing it at the higher end of power output for wearable devices. Treatments last just 3 to 8 minutes, making consistency far more realistic for busy routines.
Design-wise, the mask offers 360° light coverage to reach the full face and contours. You can see from the photos that the mask covers the entire face, not allowing the light to escape—so the skin is reaping the full benefits of the LED bulbs. And it’s made with skin-safe silicone that sits comfortably on the skin. It’s also cordless and rechargeable, which removes a lot of the friction that keeps people from using devices regularly.
And don’t let the name lead you to think this relies on red light alone. A major differentiator for Sunlighten’s mask is its multi-wavelength approach, with five distinct colors of light designed to address different skin needs at different depths:
- Near infrared (880 nm): Penetrating deeper than red light, this wavelength can affect skin beyond the surface—enhancing circulation and easing inflammation. This may help skin stay firm and youthful for the long term.
- Red (630 nm): Red light reaches into the dermis where collagen and elastin fibers reside. Clinical studies have shown this wavelength is associated with increased collagen production, improved smoothness and texture, and a reduction in fine lines.
- Blue (415 nm): Blue light has been shown to targets C. acnes bacteria on the skin surface, promoting a healthy microbiome to help reduce inflammatory acne and regulate oil production.
- Yellow (590 nm): This may ease inflammatory responses in the skin, which can lead to smoothed wrinkles.
- Green (520 nm): Explored for calming and comforting effects, early research points to potential in evening out pigmentation and calming mild redness in the skin.
With 13 therapy options (four modes across three intensity levels, plus an auto mode), users can tailor sessions based on skin goals rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all program. That makes this mask one of the most customizable options on the market—you can adapt it your skin’s unique needs.
If you’re anything like me, your skin fluctuates a lot depending on the time of year, what’s happening in my life, and how I'm treating my body overall. So having the option to pick different modes means I can care for my skin more effectively.
Quick facts:
- Bulbs: 416 medical-grade high-energy LEDs
- Irradiance: 20-40mW/cm2
- 5 wavelengths: near infrared (880 nm), red (630 nm), blue (415 nm), yellow (590 nm), and green (520 nm)
- 13 therapy options: Four modes at three intensities (low, medium and high) plus auto mode
- Duration: 3 to 8 minutes
- 360° light coverage: Reaches full face and contour
- FDA 510(k) cleared for safety and reliability
- Inner material: Skin-safe silicone
- Cordless and rechargeable
My experience using the Sunlighten’s RED Light Therapy Mask
You can probably see why I was eager—thrilled, really—to test out Sunlighten’s mask. As a devoted user of LED masks and devices, this option checked all my boxes and then some.
I’d be remiss not to add that it was also one of the most sci-fi-looking models I’d ever seen. The full-face gold mask looks something akin to a helmet’s face covering. (My partner asked if I’d joined Daft Punk.) I don’t use facial tools based on aesthetics, but it certainly doesn’t hurt that it looks so cool.
Setup:
Because I’ve tested many face masks, I’m no stranger to the setup. So I was able to figure it out on my own: Charge the remote to full battery, attach it to the mask, and press the button to turn it on. From there, you simply use the buttons on the remote to cycle through the different modes, lengths, and strengths.
Comfort:
At first wear, I loved how snug the mask felt on my face. The straps are strong, wide, and sturdy with a large velcro panel on the back so you can adjust the tightness effortlessly. The silicone eye guard sits around the eyes like a pair of large swimming goggles, helping shield some of the light from the eyes when worn.
Wearability:
While you can see through the visor, visibility isn’t strong and I wouldn’t recommend using it while multitasking. Because the sessions are so short (3 to 8 minutes, as a reminder), I did not feel confined by this caveat. In fact, as a mom of a 1-year-old, I looked forward to putting it on after her bedtime for a moment of chore-free, uninterrupted quiet time.
Modes:
Throughout my time testing, I used all of the modes. I found myself gravitating towards Auto Mode, Red + NIR, and Yellow + NIR the most, as those are the colors most associated with my skin concerns (aging, wrinkles, and inflammation). I also quickly fell hard for the Green setting, as I found it genuinely calming and relaxing. While I did use Blue, I no longer regularly deal with breakouts, so it’s less of a concern for me.
So what did this mean for my skin? Let’s discuss.
Results following 3 weeks of testing Sunlighten’s RED Light Therapy Mask
In total, I had the Sunlighten RED Light Therapy Mask for just over three weeks before writing this. This time frame included the holiday season, a particularly blistery winter spell, traveling, a busy period of work, and, as always, caring for my young daughter and family. It also came on the heels of one of the most stressful chapters of my life, during which I abandoned almost all of the self-care and skin care practices I’d previously maintained.
To be frank, this has not been kind to my skin. I’ve never been more discouraged when looking in the mirror than I have been in the past few months. I’m someone who used to be relentlessly diligent about how I care for my skin, body, and self. It was genuinely shocking to see how quickly my skin reflected the breakdown of those habits.
I was desperate for something to help me reset. So I took it as a sign when the opportunity to review this mask landed in my inbox.
Here’s what I noticed after using it:
It was the first thing I’d used in months that actually helped me relax
As noted, I found the mask to be incredibly comfortable which made consistency easy. I used it mostly at night, after my daughter’s bedtime and family dinner, when I couldn’t wait for an opportunity to sit with my feet up and sit still. I’d often do several sessions in one sitting, just for an excuse to “do nothing” for a bit longer.
That might sound small, but it wasn’t. For the first time in a long while, I had a simple ritual that felt restorative, and helped me step out of my current cycle of constant multitasking. Just a few quiet minutes where I could sit, breathe, and be at peace.
Within days, my skin was less inflamed, red, and blotchy
I have very sensitive skin that reacts to almost everything. But three factors in particular send it into a full tailspin: inconsistent diet, cold weather, and chronic stress, all of which I was deep in the middle of.
I know that addressing the root causes matters most long term. But I also know that there are seasons of life when doing everything “perfectly” simply isn’t realistic. Right now, I needed support, not perfection. I was looking for something that could help manage inflammation so my skin wasn’t fighting this battle alone.
Almost immediately, I noticed less redness and fewer blotches. My complexion looked calmer and more even. Looking in the mirror stopped feeling like a jump scare.
But inflammation isn’t just how the complexion looks, it’s also tied to skin barrier function. By the end of the day, my face no longer felt tight, dry, and overworked. It’s amazing to feel supple, hydrated skin again when you've grown used to it feeling like sandpaper.
By 3 weeks, my skin started feeling like mine again
Not to brag, but I’ve always gotten compliments on my skin. As a beauty editor, it’s part of the profession. But even more important, I’ve always felt confident in my skin.
That’s changed recently. I feel off, and it shows up most noticeably in my relationship with my skin. I’ve felt disconnected from the version of myself I’m used to seeing.
After three weeks of near-daily use, my skin looks more like mine than it has in months. The lines forming along my forehead and around my eyes appear softer and less etched in stone. The redness across my cheeks and around my nose has eased, allowing my natural tone and smoothness to come through again.
Overall, my face looks less depleted and more like the version of me that’s calm, resilient, and still in here.
The verdict: This is now a permanent part of my well-being routine
After three weeks of consistent use, the Sunlighten RED Light Therapy Mask has earned a long-term spot in my routine.
It’s thoughtfully designed, is backed by robust science, and delivers noticeable benefits for tone, texture, calmness, and overall skin resilience. More than anything, it helped me reconnect with my skin during a season of life when that felt impossible.
I’ll absolutely continue using it, and I’d confidently recommend it to anyone serious about investing in light therapy.