Tune In: Beauty Trends For 2023 That Our Editors Are Obsessed With
Here’s a very special episode of Clean Beauty School: Our New Year’s episode with guest co-host and mindbodygreen beauty editor Jamie Schneider! In it, we chat about our 2023 trend predictions, what habits we’re keeping with us from last year, and our hot takes about the beauty industry. Plus, we’re sharing our favorite products that we’re using lately—so tune in if you’re looking for your next favorite beauty find.
I’ll share some of my favorite trend predictions here as a sneak peek.
Allantoin is the new niacinamide.
For the last few years niacinamide was all the rage in the beauty space. But as many beauty insiders knew, the ingredient wasn’t new. The B vitamin had been a consistent ingredient list mainstay—the newfound hype was just all thanks to marketing.
Well, allantoin is our prediction to be the next big thing. “It’s getting rebrand,” Schneider notes. “It’s not new, but it's now in the spotlight in such a major way. It makes total sense why that is the case because it’s really moisturizing and soothing. It’s flown under the radar until now.”
Beauty sleep goes next level.
We know that sleep is essential for healthy skin. But did you know that your skin has its own circadian rhythm and its own clock genes? Well, the beauty industry is getting smart about optimizing this cycle for more effective products and healthier skin.
“Your skin cells are more receptive to certain ingredients at different times of the day,” says Schneider. “It’s like food. We know that there are certain times to eat to honor your body's circadian rhythm. We’re starting to see that line of thinking in the skin care industry.”
Low-fuss and lived-in hair color.
The shades we’re seeing lately are softer, natural, and less maintenance. For example, we’ve seen a lot of celebrities skip the full head of blond highlights and embrace shades more in line with their natural hues.
And the best part of this trend is that it's easy to achieve, less expensive, and better for hair! If you want to try it yourself, opt for an at-home gloss to give your stands that rich, healthy shine.
