Teething Baby? Here Are The Safest & Most Effective Treatments To Try

Teething babies love to grab and chew on jewelry. Trendy teething necklaces made for mom or dad to wear offer a safe, easily accessible, and soft alternative. These necklaces are wearable teething toys designed to look like jewelry cute enough to wear long after you've survived the teething phase. Consider it a gift to your baby and yourself. The beads, usually textured silicone shapes, are specifically made to entertain and soothe teething babies. An added bonus: Your baby can't drop the necklace to the floor like their toys, since it's around your neck, so fewer germs and less clean-up time.

Amber teething necklaces are another option you'll often see marketed as a teething solution. These necklaces are meant to be worn by the baby and are touted for their healing properties. The beads contain Baltic amber (or at least they are advertised to), which when warmed by body heat is believed to release a soothing substance called succinic acid. Unfortunately, these necklaces are not only ineffective, they can be dangerous. Heated amber does release succinic acid, but the small amount of succinic acid released by wearing this necklace would likely not be enough to produce any anti-inflammatory effects. Also, the American Pediatric Association warns that these necklaces may pose a strangulation risk and recommends that babies should not wear anything around their neck. Children should especially never wear amber teething necklaces unsupervised or while sleeping.

Another risk: The child may be tempted to chew on the small amber beads, presenting a choking hazard. A study looking at the strangulation and choking risk of 15 commercially available amber necklaces found that 50 percent failed standardized strangulation testing and 80 percent failed choking tests. The dangers of amber teething necklaces seem to far outweigh any small benefit they might have, so it's best to stick to the tried-and-true methods mentioned above.