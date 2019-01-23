mindbodygreen

Close banner
Penguin Random House Audio
PAID CONTENT FOR Penguin Random House Audio

Do You Know What's Holding You Back From Transforming Your Life? Load Up These 3 Audiobooks Stat

Written by mindbodygreen
Do You Know What's Holding You Back From Transforming Your Life? Load Up These 3 Audiobooks Stat

Image by Westend61 / Getty

January 23, 2019

Successes and setbacks are inevitable and, in reality, sometimes a daily occurrence in our careers, relationships, and personal lives. Even the in-betweens have highs and lows—sometimes we're comfortable just coasting; other times we're stuck in frustrating ruts or painful cycles we can't seem to break.

One of our favorite things to do, no matter where we find ourselves on this continuum, is to take a moment to step back and soak in motivational secrets, inspiring wisdom, and a whole lot of actionable advice. Put those headphones on—these three audiobooks can help provide the tools you need to unleash your best, most authentic self. 

Brave, Not Perfect

If you've ever identified as a people-pleaser to your core or felt crushed under the weight of your own expectations, you'll want to take notes from Reshma Saujani. She's the first Indian American woman to run for U.S. Congress and the founder and CEO of Girls Who Code—the trailblazing nonprofit that's helping close the gender gap in computer science and technology. So she knows what kind of guts it takes to push through obstacles and ignore what everyone else thinks in order to reach your full potential (and, yes, flat-out fail). The practices in her book, Brave, Not Perfect: Fear Less, Fail More, and Live Bolder, will help you disrupt self-conscious thinking patterns and give yourself permission to embrace imperfection.

Article continues below

You Are a Badass Every Day

If the title alone (and its subtitle: How to Keep Your Motivation Strong, Your Vibe High, and Your Quest for Transformation Unstoppable) doesn't hook you, the totally approachable and practical self-development exercises inside its pages will—except the author, Jen Sincero, calls them "loving, yet firm motivational spankings." Sincero speaks from her own transformation—from a frustrated, near broke 40-year-old to an unbridled world-traveling success coach and NYT best-selling author—and her insights are all about taking your personal and professional game to the next level, with lots of LOLs along the way.

Under Pressure

We all deal with stress and anxiety, but sometimes it's hard to delineate between stress that helps us succeed and stress that's actually toxic. And as more and more studies confirm that anxiety is skyrocketing in young women, it's urgent that we understand the effect of emotional overload and the healthy ways to cope with it. This is what psychologist Lisa Damour, Ph.D., aims to tackle in her latest book, Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls. It's a must-read, especially for mothers of girls and young women; you'll learn how to understand and support girls today. 

Want to load up your device with the latest in self-care audiobooks? Click here to discover more of the best titles in the space

Penguin Random House Audio
Penguin Random House Audio
Do you wish you had more time to read? Try listening to the audiobook! Penguin Random House Audio publishes a variety of titles – from bestselling novels to nonfiction books -- that can...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
$249.99 $199.99

The Essential Guide To Meditation

With Charlie Knoles
The Essential Guide To Meditation
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
Routines

3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/audiobooks-for-personal-growth

Your article and new folder have been saved!