Do You Know What's Holding You Back From Transforming Your Life? Load Up These 3 Audiobooks Stat

Successes and setbacks are inevitable and, in reality, sometimes a daily occurrence in our careers, relationships, and personal lives. Even the in-betweens have highs and lows—sometimes we're comfortable just coasting; other times we're stuck in frustrating ruts or painful cycles we can't seem to break.

One of our favorite things to do, no matter where we find ourselves on this continuum, is to take a moment to step back and soak in motivational secrets, inspiring wisdom, and a whole lot of actionable advice. Put those headphones on—these three audiobooks can help provide the tools you need to unleash your best, most authentic self.