Are At-Home Food Intolerance Tests Worth Your $$$? 

When prospective patients send me their at-home food sensitivity lab results and I see numerous food reactivities, it often tells me that the problem is an overall lack of gut health and an overreaction of the immune system to these foods and has less to do with the foods that are positive themselves.

I have also seen over the years that retaking one of these tests months later, patients often see different foods showing up positive. Why? Labs are snapshots in time. The results for any lab, food sensitivity labs included, are looking at the specific day and time that the lab specimen was collected. Life and health are dynamic, so on a different day, the immune system may be behaving differently and reacting differently to different foods. And in the case of someone with multiple food sensitivities, their immune system is even more likely to have ups, downs, twists, and turns depending on the day.

If you have many food sensitivities showing up on your test results, rotating the foods you eat, keeping your immune system more calmed and balanced, and actively working on improving gut health is generally a good idea.

My goal as a functional medicine practitioner is not to have patients just avoid these positive foods in their lives but treat the underlying issues causing the sensitivities to flare up. Depending on how many foods are positive, I may have patients limit or avoid those foods for a time while actively working on healing the underlying gut-immune problems that are causing the reactions in the first place.

Additionally, if there are numerous food sensitivities shown on an at-home test kit, this can add to the stress and anxiety for the person, as they think they can eat nothing but air and ice cubes. Stress and anxiety are not good for gut health, or health in general! For some people, labs like these without a qualified functional medicine doctor or coach can fuel food anxiety and eating problems like orthorexia, so if this feels like something you'd be predisposed to, I'd recommend avoiding them.