The Beauty & Wellness Routine Model Lais Ribeiro Swears By
Beauty routines are never truly stagnant—practices evolve and change like we do. In As of Late, we chat with influential folks about their current products and rituals. Here, we get a snapshot of what they're doing right now: the sacrosanct formulas they use until the last drop, the fresh launches they've got their eyes on, and of course, the why behind it all.
Between walking the runway, landing magazine covers, and hosting a reality TV show, supermodel Lais Ribeiro somehow always finds time to come back to nature.
Whenever she has free time between projects, Ribeiro likes to get, “into the wild," as she puts it in our conversation, and connect with the world around her.
Her Instagram page—which I and 3.3 million other people follow—speaks to this sentiment. Her grid peppered with gorgeous landscape images of waterfall hikes on Seychelles Island, finding the green space in Paris, and of course some stunning shots of her luminescent skin and lush hair as a supermodel might.
Given her ability to juggle the hustle of work while keeping true to her love for nature and Brazilian roots, I had to ask Ribeiro about her beauty and well-being routine—both of which, to no surprise once getting a feel for her lifestyle, are incredibly intertwined. Here’s what she’s been loving, as of late.
Tried and true: Applying body oil before the shower
Ribeiro takes shower time seriously, and I respect the mission. She tells me that her daily routine pre-shower includes a workout, sauna session, body oil, and then a body scrub once she’s under the water. Afterward, she uses a firming body lotion.
Applying body oil before a shower may seem odd to some—but Ribeiro knows her stuff because any dermatologist will tell you (and have told me many times) that a hot shower can seriously dry out your skin.
By slathering up in body oil before hopping in, you’re providing your skin with a nice barrier of moisture to help mitigate the blow. Her pick for body oil and body lotion are from the Brazilian natural beauty brand adored by skin care lovers both in Brazil and in the U.S., Nativa Spa.
A family tradition: Using coconut oil for everything
Contrary to what you may assume when picturing a model’s skin care routine in your mind, Ribeiro keeps it simple. In fact, she only picked up a complex routine once she began working as a model, she says.
“Before that, in my family's house, we didn't have any routine.” Instead, she said, they used natural coconut oil for beauty-related needs.
The escape: Getting into nature
When it comes to free time, Ribeiro prioritizes two things: Community and nature.
“I always try to be with my family, my son, and my friends. I like to go out ‘into the wild,’” she adds. For her, this could be camping with friends, a family trip to the beach, or any other way to get some time with the elements.
“I like being in nature, where my feet are always on the ground, literally.”
The steal: A cocoa butter lip balm
Her favorite budget-friendly item that she just can’t live without is lip balm—but not the excessive products with tons of flavors or additives.
On the contrary, she prefers something with natural ingredients like cacao butter—an easy-to-find product at practically any drugstore.
The pleasure: A brigadeiro
We never ask our As of Late guests about their “guilty” pleasures, because we just don’t think pleasure should be something to feel guilty about. Instead, I asked Ribeiro what she finds pleasure in, and she agreed with the prefaced question:
“I don't believe in guilty pleasures either, because I never deprive myself of the things I feel and want,” she says strongly.
But still, she declares, “I love a brigadeiro.” Which, for those unfamiliar, is a delicious traditional Brazilian dessert similar to a chocolate truffle—a pleasure for sure.
The takeaway
Supermodel, television host, mother, and dedicated nature lover Lais Ribeiro has a beauty and wellness routine that is both simple and intentional. She prioritizes natural ingredients, takes shower time seriously, and never forgets that guilty and pleasure are two words that should never go together.
