A Meditation Exercise For People Who Simply Cannot 'Quiet' Their Minds

For thousands of years, people have used a simple breathing meditation to enhance spirituality and understand our place in the universe. This insight meditation also enhances creativity and clarity of thought while promoting a sense of peace and well-being. It encourages a sense of wonder, of awe, of curiosity—the foundations of a happier and more meaningful life—without a feeling of constriction, frustration, or shame that too often comes alongside trying meditation for the first time (or the thousandth).

The insight technique works because it soothes the inner critic and allows your true self to bubble through to the surface. It gives you the courage to accept yourself with all of your faults and failings, to treat yourself with the kindness, empathy, and compassion you truly need so you can eventually look outward and embrace the world. Here's how: