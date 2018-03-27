A Foolproof Guide To Surviving (And Thriving) This Aries Season
Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this "season," everyone feels the energy of this prevailing astrological energy, no matter what your Sun sign. Aries is the first of the zodiac’s three feisty fire signs and part of the leadership-oriented "cardinal" quality. As the zodiac’s first sign, Aries loves anything new, possessing a fierce desire for individuality. During Aries season, we might all have stronger opinions and personalities than usual, and a need to be No. 1 until April 19.
Ruled by the aggressive Ram and ambitious Mars, Aries are competitive and love a challenge but are often better at starting than finishing. It takes a lot to hold the attention span of an Aries—though when they find their obsessions, they go in all the way! Aries is also the sign of the trendsetter and trailblazer. These energies will be available to all of us over this month.
As the 12th and final astrological season of sensitive Pisces draws to a close, the Ram takes the helm, resetting the zodiac wheel and beginning anew just in time for spring. For thousands of years, the vernal equinox and Aries season have fallen on the same day, signifying a fertile time for planting seeds, a re-emergence after the long, dark months of winter.
Under this solar spell, we’ll all feel a sense of renewal—fired up with initiative and eager to take on fresh experiences. Embrace "maximalism" in all its forms now. Live-out-loud Aries season is a time to grab life by the horns and be fearless with your own self-expression. Expect intense competitive vibes and plenty of hot-and-heavy spring fever during this passionate, proactive period. Heads up: Messenger planet Mercury turns retrograde in Aries March 22 to April 15, which could inflate egos and scramble signals during this three-week phase.
Meanwhile, here are five ways to experience rebirth at the spring equinox and blaze your own trail during Aries season:
1. Check your head (and your ego).
Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, symbolized by the Ram butting its horns until it breaks down any barrier in its way. There’s a thin line between tenacity and stubbornness now. Aries energy tends to come with a me-first attitude, and we might all find ourselves extra ambitious and ego-driven. It’s no surprise that so many Aries are famous divas and star performers: Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, and Mariah Carey, to name a few. Aries are the "independent babies" of the zodiac, and we’ll all have to navigate this paradox now.
People demand more attention during this cycle—but at the same time, we crave our own space, too. We want it all on our terms and can get a bit demanding over the next month. Watch for a tendency to operate from the ego during Aries season. While there’s nothing wrong with putting yourself first, don’t push other people aside. A "my way or the highway" approach could burn important bridges. If you find yourself getting ruthless, step back and view situations from a perspective that benefits everyone involved.
2. Put yourself first.
Aries season is an auspicious time for putting your own needs back on the front burner. Have you neglected yourself because you’ve been so busy taking care of others? Reset and reprioritize. What’s fallen by the wayside? While we all have to pay the bills and fulfill our responsibilities, Aries season reminds us that there’s more to life than that. We think Mark Twain (who was a Sagittarius) put it best: "Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the things you did." You might make a list of the top five activities you love to do most and brainstorm ways you can incorporate more of these into your day-to-day life.
3. Fear less; live more.
With warrior Mars ruling this fiery phase, we’ve all got extra cosmic mojo behind us now to go after what we really want. Aries season fills us with the guts to take initiative and "dare greatly," as author Breneé Brown so eloquently wrote.
During Aries season, we can all harness the courage and "hero complex" of the Ram to blast past self-imposed barriers. All too often, a mindset rooted in fear stops us in our tracks before we’ve even gotten off the ground. During Aries season, we’re cosmically encouraged to take big risks. Remember: Where attention goes, energy flows! So put those horns to the ground and don’t take "no" for an answer. Confidence doesn’t mean that fear is absent—it just means that you don’t let fear stop you from taking action.
4. Channel your rage into productivity.
Aries season is a #nofilter time, so being "nice" when you’re upset could cause some volcanic explosions—especially with Mercury retrograde in Aries until mid-April. And with Mercury in Aries until May 13, dialogue could sometimes get heated even after the communication planet turns direct. So let’s get talking about the REAL stuff!
Make sure to move, too. Aries is a physical sign, so if you just find yourself feeling extra feisty under this star map, sweat it out at the gym or a cardio-heavy kickboxing class. Suppressed emotions will manifest as palpable anxiety and anger. Better now to let it all out and air those grievances. While we don’t advise picking fights just to get a rise out of people, we do believe that anger can be used as a productive and healing tool. While you don’t want to get stuck in anger, giving yours space to breathe can be the first crucial step to clarifying what you stand for. It’s like opening a bottle of wine and letting the vapors out. Once we’ve defined the source of our anger—which Aries season will help with—it’s time to organize and get proactive. Aries season is about taking action and DOING something.
5. Embrace your inner wild child.
Look out! Unleashed Aries energy can be like a hyperactive toddler on a sugar bender. Aries season puts everyone in touch with their inner child, which can be a mixed bag. This childlike energy can be selfish and tactless, spewing harsh uninformed opinions and exuding impatience. It can make us naive and entitled. Watch for these tendencies and embrace the innocence of the child instead.
Approaching your goals with the playful wonder of a child can ease some of that self-defeating pressure we often put on ourselves. Children don’t judge themselves when they’re learning a new skill, like playing an instrument or kicking a soccer ball. But as we grow older, ego and self-doubt can get in the way, telling us that we’re no good. Imagine what it would be like to finally start your own business, go on that yoga retreat to Bali by yourself, or write a book—without a care in the world of whether or not you succeeded or failed? Sure that’s a lofty aim, but even a pinch of that could spell the difference between whether you pursue your passions…or let them fall by the wayside yet again.
Here’s a fun exercise: Try a day of saying "yes" to everything (within reason, obviously). It’s an experiment we’ve tried when we’ve felt stuck in a rut—and it can really awaken that childlike sense of unlimited possibility.
