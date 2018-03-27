A Foolproof Guide To Surviving (And Thriving) This Aries Season

Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this "season," everyone feels the energy of this prevailing astrological energy, no matter what your Sun sign. Aries is the first of the zodiac’s three feisty fire signs and part of the leadership-oriented "cardinal" quality. As the zodiac’s first sign, Aries loves anything new, possessing a fierce desire for individuality. During Aries season, we might all have stronger opinions and personalities than usual, and a need to be No. 1 until April 19.

Ruled by the aggressive Ram and ambitious Mars, Aries are competitive and love a challenge but are often better at starting than finishing. It takes a lot to hold the attention span of an Aries—though when they find their obsessions, they go in all the way! Aries is also the sign of the trendsetter and trailblazer. These energies will be available to all of us over this month.

As the 12th and final astrological season of sensitive Pisces draws to a close, the Ram takes the helm, resetting the zodiac wheel and beginning anew just in time for spring. For thousands of years, the vernal equinox and Aries season have fallen on the same day, signifying a fertile time for planting seeds, a re-emergence after the long, dark months of winter.

Under this solar spell, we’ll all feel a sense of renewal—fired up with initiative and eager to take on fresh experiences. Embrace "maximalism" in all its forms now. Live-out-loud Aries season is a time to grab life by the horns and be fearless with your own self-expression. Expect intense competitive vibes and plenty of hot-and-heavy spring fever during this passionate, proactive period. Heads up: Messenger planet Mercury turns retrograde in Aries March 22 to April 15, which could inflate egos and scramble signals during this three-week phase.

Meanwhile, here are five ways to experience rebirth at the spring equinox and blaze your own trail during Aries season: