Being with ourselves has to become such a point of contention and discomfort that there is no option but to change. In order to grow this shame we will numb, procrastinate, or use negative self talk to create the fuel for change. This can show up as overlooking the needs of our body until we feel unwell, overlooking our health until a doctor gives us an ultimatum, or realizing that not taking care of ourselves will ultimately lead to disappointing everyone around us. How could we possibly prioritize ourselves if we learned that our value comes from taking care of everyone else first?