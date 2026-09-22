Are You Keeping Track Of Your Bathroom Visits? You Should Be
You know what “normal” looks like when it comes to your personal bathroom routine. But is your “normal” healthy? We have plenty of cultural assumptions about what “healthy” looks like, but digestive patterns can vary significantly from person to person. Even with the increase in focus on gut health, some of us aren’t yet connecting the dots between these everyday data points and the bigger picture.
So how can you better understand your baseline and what it means for your health?
It’s more helpful to understand your own personal baseline than to compare yourself to some arbitrary ideal. One way to find yours is by tracking your everyday bathroom routine with Kohler Health’s Dekoda.
How often should you really be having a bowel movement?
You may be wondering how often you should really be having a bowel movement. Every day? Multiple times a day? What about if you’re less regular than that?
It turns out that going every single day isn't necessarily the only marker of regularity. Research1 shows that having a bowel movement up to three times per day and as infrequently as three times a week is considered normal. So going every single day is certainly not a bad sign, but it’s not the only pattern that signals healthy digestion.
Other than medical factors such as medications, digestive conditions, or IBS, there are several factors that can influence bowel movement frequency.
What influences bowel movement frequency?
How often you have a bowel movement can truly vary from person to person. Research shows that several factors influence bowel movement frequency, including:
- Diet
- Exercise
- Gut microbiome
- Lifestyle factors
All of the factors above can influence frequency, but understanding your baseline and what consistency means in your routine matters. When you know your normal, you can get a better picture of what suboptimal means for you. This is why healthcare professionals will look for trends when they ask about your health—they are less interested in a one-time event (unless it’s extreme) than what your day-to-day looks like.
What should healthy stool consistency look like?
Stool consistency may be something you haven’t spent much time thinking about (unless you’re feeling unwell). But it actually is an important detail to pay attention to when considering gut health and keeping tabs on your overall well-being.
The Bristol Stool Form Scale is considered one of the health industry’s go-to tools for helping medical professionals (and everyday people) determine what to look for when understanding bathroom habits and evaluating stools for signs of health, or signs that something may be off and require expert guidance.
In general, per the Bristol Scale, stool types 1-2 (hard) are considered constipation, 3-4 are considered normal, healthy stools (that is, if you are passing type 3 or 4 stools at least 3 times per week, and no more than 3 times per day), and type 5-7 (too soft, mushy, or entirely liquid) are considered diarrhea.
The biggest thing to look out for with stool consistency and form is what your normal looks like. It’s not necessarily a cause for concern if you occasionally deviate from type 3 or 4 stools. But if your normal stool is almost never or rarely a type 3 or 4, then that may warrant a conversation with your doctor.
How much variation is normal?
So, now you have an idea of what your normal looks like for you. What is considered normal variation and when do you know when it’s time to talk to your doctor if things seem off?
Variation in your bathroom routine is not a cause for concern in itself. Life, travel, work, and stress can all affect your bathroom habits and routine–which is totally normal. Even everyday factors such as hydration, the food you eat, how much sleep you get, your workouts, and if you are sick or take any medications are all factors that can change your normal from time to time.
Again, this is where better understanding your baseline is ideal, so you can track any changes over time and determine if there is a pattern forming to take note of. And if that pattern persists, then you can bring your concerns to a trusted healthcare provider.
What can your bathroom habits tell you about hydration?
Where your stool falls on the Bristol Stool Scale can be affected by your hydration level. Hydration is key for so many areas of well-being — it’s connected to focus, energy levels, performance, recovery, and more. In fact, hydration status is a key factor in determining your bathroom patterns. Taking a deeper look into these bathroom patterns can help give you more insight into your hydration levels, beyond simply counting how many glasses of water you had in a day.
Why your personal baseline matters
There is a wide range of “normal,” which is why knowing your own patterns can be so valuable. Taking the steps to track your routines and gather data is one way to have better insights and tools to help you optimize your health.
Empowering yourself with a better understanding of your baseline can make it easier to recognize meaningful changes and provide more useful information to discuss with a healthcare provider when appropriate.
The easier way to understand your “normal”
Kohler Health’s Dekoda is an intelligent bathroom device designed to help you establish and understand these patterns over time. Dekoda is a toilet-mounted health tracker that turns your everyday bathroom habits into empowering health insights. It was named a winner of Fast Company's 2026 Innovation by Design Awards in the Health and Wellness category, and has also earned a 2026 iF Design Award Gold and a Reviewed Editor's Choice designation.
Dekoda can help you track key bathroom health signals without requiring you to manually log every visit, which means it’s a passive and efficient way to gather data and translate that data into personalized trends and insights through the Kohler Health app.
Dekoda monitors your everyday bathroom activity for patterns and trends. It can monitor hydration status, spot digestive patterns, and alert you if there are any signs of blood in your stool.
The takeaway
We spend a lot of time trying to figure out whether our health metrics measure up to what's considered “normal.”
When it comes to digestive health, one of the most useful benchmarks may be the one your own body establishes over time. That’s why using a tool like Kohler Health’s Dekoda can be a powerful part of a proactive approach to your everyday health.
Don’t flush away valuable information that can give you better insight into your health. Why not use this information to help give you a better picture of your digestive health over time?