Diet

Exercise

Gut microbiome

Lifestyle factors

All of the factors above can influence frequency, but understanding your baseline and what consistency means in your routine matters. When you know your normal, you can get a better picture of what suboptimal means for you. This is why healthcare professionals will look for trends when they ask about your health—they are less interested in a one-time event (unless it’s extreme) than what your day-to-day looks like.