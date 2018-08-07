OK, This Apple Cider Vinegar Hack Is A Genius Way To Make It Taste DELICIOUS — And We Totally Never Thought Of It
While we've long praised apple cider vinegar for its gut-health benefits, it can hard to incorporate the vinegar into a daily routine. The enzymes are heat-sensitive, so, while it can add flavor balance when cooking, it won't provide the same health benefits, leaving the ACV-loving cook with few options beyond salad dressings.
Not so, says Britt Brandon, the author of the new Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks for Health. According to her, smoothies are the perfect medium for apple cider vinegar. "By adding a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to your favorite smoothies and drinks that contain any fruits, vegetables, and additions such as seeds, nuts, milks, juices, etc., anyone can add essential enzymes and acids simply and tastefully," she explains. "With a slightly sweet, tart taste, apple cider vinegar is less intense than the white vinegar."
Here, she shares three smoothie recipes from her new book, so you can kick off each day on a digestion-boosting note.
Sweet Spirulina and Spinach Smoothie
"While raw spinach is often considered the star of a simple salad plate, this nutritious deep-green leafy veggie can be added to a variety of dishes and drinks without altering the flavor," Brandon says. "Combined with ACV’s enzymes that promote gut health, help prevent infection, and reduce inflammation, spinach makes for the perfect ACV drink addition for anyone in need of digestive health improvement."
Serves 2
Ingredients
- ¼ teaspoon spirulina
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 medium pear, peeled and cored
- 1 medium banana, peeled
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 cups spinach leaves
- 1 cup ice
- 2 cups chamomile tea prepared with purified water (pH-balanced), chilled
Method
- Combine all the ingredients in a large blender.
- Blend the ingredients on high until thoroughly combined and frothy.
- Consume immediately or store tightly sealed and unrefrigerated up to 4 hours.
Spiced Spinach Smoothie
"Ginger contains unique compounds called gingerols that provide protection against illness. These gingerols act as potent antioxidants, combining with the enzymes and nutrients of apple cider vinegar to provide the body with defense against the common cold," Brandon says. "With ginger and ACV, this drink becomes a delicious alternative promising protection and prevention."
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 2 cups spinach leaves
- 1 medium Granny Smith apple, peeled and cored
- 1 tablespoon peeled and grated fresh ginger root
- 1 cup ice
- 2 cups purified water (pH-balanced)
Method
- Combine all the ingredients in a large blender.
- Blend the ingredients on high until thoroughly combined and frothy.
- Consume immediately or store tightly sealed and unrefrigerated up to 4 hours.
Sweet Beets & Greens
"There is so much to love about beets. From their unique earthy taste to their rich red color, beets make a delicious and beautiful addition to any drink. But there’s more to beets than meets the eye. Betalains, the important phytochemicals found in beets that are also responsible for their bright color, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities that work synergistically throughout the body to maintain optimal overall health," Brandon says. "When combined with the nutrition provided by the enzymes, vitamins, and minerals in apple cider vinegar, beets add a depth of color, flavor, and nutrition that can’t be compared to that of any other fruit or vegetable."
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 medium red beet, cooked and peeled
- 1 medium yellow beet, cooked and peeled
- 1 cup spinach leaves
- 1 medium banana, peeled and frozen
- 1 cup ice
- 2 cups purified water (pH-balanced)
Method
- Combine all the ingredients in a large blender.
- Blend the ingredients on high until thoroughly combined and frothy.
- Consume immediately or store tightly sealed and unrefrigerated up to 4 hours.
Based on excerpts from Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks for Health by Britt Brandon, with the permission of Adams Media, a division of Simon & Schuster. Copyright © 2018.
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.