OK, This Apple Cider Vinegar Hack Is A Genius Way To Make It Taste DELICIOUS — And We Totally Never Thought Of It

While we've long praised apple cider vinegar for its gut-health benefits, it can hard to incorporate the vinegar into a daily routine. The enzymes are heat-sensitive, so, while it can add flavor balance when cooking, it won't provide the same health benefits, leaving the ACV-loving cook with few options beyond salad dressings.

Not so, says Britt Brandon, the author of the new Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks for Health. According to her, smoothies are the perfect medium for apple cider vinegar. "By adding a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to your favorite smoothies and drinks that contain any fruits, vegetables, and additions such as seeds, nuts, milks, juices, etc., anyone can add essential enzymes and acids simply and tastefully," she explains. "With a slightly sweet, tart taste, apple cider vinegar is less intense than the white vinegar."

Here, she shares three smoothie recipes from her new book, so you can kick off each day on a digestion-boosting note.