These 3 Antioxidants Combat Dullness & Tired Skin—In Case You Need A Little Glowing
I don’t know about you, but every year around this time my skin starts looking pretty dull and tired. Between the dry air that sucks my skin of moisture, the busy schedule that leaves me looking exhausted, and the change in weather that makes my skin ultra sensitive, my complexion takes a major hit.
While I certainly rely on thick, calming topical products to help soothe my skin, I also know I need to increase my antioxidant intake. Antioxidants can help fight free radicals, calm inflammation, and improve the overall appearance of lackluster skin. The best part? You’re supporting your skin from the inside out.
But which ones are the most effective? Well, here are three ingredients that are sure to help transform dull, tired skin into a radiant, glowing complexion that suits the holiday season.
Vitamin C & E
These famous vitamins are powerhouse skin care ingredients for their ability to improve collagen production. Vitamin C is a cofactor in the collagen production process1, as the skin’s fibroblasts rely on it to synthesize the protein.
And Vitamin E protects against collagen cross-linking2, where collagen becomes hard and stiff3 and leads to skin aging. So if you’re dealing with tired, sagging, aging skin, vitamin C and E are two ingredients to add to your routine ASAP.
They also work synergistically to make each other stronger. For example, one study even found that vitamin E increases vitamin C's effectiveness4 eightfold; on the other hand, vitamin C regenerates vitamin E after the latter scavenges free radicals, further reducing oxidative stress1 to cell membranes.
Plus: They’re both powerful antioxidants in their own right, helping reduce free radical damage and easing inflammation. Because of this, they can help improve skin luminosity: For example vitamin C has been shown to help overall quality and tone by diminishing hyperpigmentation4, brightening5 complexions, decreasing moisture1 loss, and fighting against UV-induced photodamage6.
Astaxanthin
Astaxanthin is sometimes called the “King of the Carotenoids” as it’s one of the most effective antioxidants around. The nutrient is found in some times of red algae and marine life, such as salmon or crabs.
You can find it in skin care products, but it’s perhaps best used as a supplement—as scores of research shows the antioxidant can address several skin conditions from the inside out.
One study found astaxanthin improved skin wrinkles, age spot size, and skin texture7. And in a double-blind clinical, subjects reported significant improvement in moisture levels (especially around the eyes), overall improved elasticity, and appearance of tone. Another double-blind clinical study found that it can even help skin's water-retention capacity, thereby helping improve moisture and radiance.
Blood orange extract
While this superfood extract is somewhat under-the-radar, it won’t be for much longer thanks to new research highlighting its potential to improve the complexion.
For example, a randomized, double-blind, controlled study8 found that participants who took 100 mg daily saw a statistically significant increase in skin radiance—9.2% after 14 days and 18.5% after 56 days.
That same study also found the extract was able to help with wrinkle depth severity—after measuring the participants' mean deepest wrinkle before, during, and after supplementation, they found that the wrinkle depth decreased by 6.9% by the end of the study.
The takeaway
One surefire way to address dullness? Increase your antioxidant intake. These free-radical fighters can help improve skin from the inside out, letting your complexion truly glow. And while it’s good to get a variety of antioxidants into your diet, these options are some of the most effective. If you can’t get enough of them via your diet, consider supplementing them—like in this beauty editor approved supplement.
