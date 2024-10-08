Skip to Content
Routines

Fitness Enthusiasts Swear By This Walking Pad & It's On Sale For $120

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
October 08, 2024
By Carleigh Ferrante
best compact treadmill woman walking on walking pad
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If you feel like everyone and their mother is telling you to get more steps in, we're here to tell you it's for a good reason. There are a ton of reasons to squeeze in regular walks, but did you know the speed at which you walk can make a big difference in the benefits to your longevity?

New research from the UK showed that those who walked faster than 3 miles per hour had a significantly lower risk of all-cause mortality than participants who walked at a slower pace, with a specifically lower risk of dying from conditions such as cardiovascular disease, respiratory conditions, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Since there isn't always time to sneak outside for a walk, fitness and wellness enthusiasts swear by walking pads to boost their step count, and this bestselling option is currently only $120 for Amazon Prime Day. 

And yes, it actually goes fast enough to hit the required speed needed to boost your longevity.

YDZJY

2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill Walking Pad

$120 (was $160)
YDZJY 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill Walking Pad

What's great about this walking pad

For starters, the treadmill is incredibly compact. It slides seamlessly under any standing desk and can be folded up into an even smaller size for storage. The built-in wheels glide easily throughout your space, and the product itself is very lightweight at just 44 pounds.

Many compact treadmills feel flimsy and uncomfortable to walk on, but shoppers say the five-layer anti-slip belt is relatively plush and easy on the jointsEven those who rack up 4 to 6 miles per day say the treadmill feels well-made and durable

The best part? This under-desk treadmill is incredibly quiet, per reviewers. Many say they use it during conference calls with no distractions (and no comments from co-workers).

With speeds up to 3.8 miles per hour, you can hit that brisk, longevity-boosting pace—and the remote control makes it very easy to operate.

One Amazon shopper raves that this walking pad is on "the low end of price and high end of quality," adding that they've been using it to walk 5 miles per day for three months so far, with no complaints whatsoever. Another user adds that it's "worth every cent" and "the best way to get your steps in."

Shopping for a large piece of home gym equipment on Amazon can be a gamble, but we're floored by how many people rave about this brand's customer service too. Delivery and setup are simple, and any issues are quickly resolved by emailing the company.

YDZJY

2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill Walking Pad

$120 (was $160)
YDZJY 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill Walking Pad

The takeaway

Walking is one of the best things you can do for your health and longevity—and an under-desk treadmill makes it easy to log steps from home. It's no surprise Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about this compact, quiet, life-changing machine. Currently just $120, this under-desk walking pad is a Amazon Prime Day must.

