If you don't want to drink tap water, why would you bathe in it? I've been covering shower filters for more than a year, and I swear by them for supple skin and healthy hair.
My favorite Canopy shower filter is 20% off right now in all four colorways.
Why this sleek filtered shower head belongs in every bathroom
Research shows that the heavy metals and contaminants found in unclean or hard water can decrease hair strength, increase shedding1, and disrupt the skin's natural barrier, leading to redness, irritation, and inflammation2.
After learning that 85% of the country has hard water and nearly half of U.S. tap water has "forever chemicals" (PFAS) in it3, I quickly installed a shower filter in my home. And the results left me floored.
Here's why I love the Canopy Filtered Showerhead:
- It's incredibly easy to set up. No tools are required, and the showerhead was designed to fit all standard U.S. showers.
- The filtermeets NSF standards, using granular activated carbon, KDF-55, and calcium sulfite to remove chlorine, magnesium, calcium carbonate, iron, mercury, chromium, and other harmful contaminants.
- Filter replacement is even easier than installation—and you only need to replace it every three months.
- Unlike many traditional water filters, Canopy's Filtered Showerheadactually looks good in your shower. It elevated the entire aesthetic in my bathroom.
- The water pressure is amazing. There are three stream settings to choose from, and some reviewers even say their pressure is better after installing the Canopy.
- It adds no time to my routine, and the results are undeniable: I've noticed less redness in my cheeks, smoother skin, softer hair, and significantly less shedding.
The takeaway
Ready to elevate your shower experience and pave the way for healthier skin and hair?
