I Tried The New Always Pan Pro & It Quickly Replaced My Favorite Cookware

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
May 07, 2024
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

It's no secret that there are plastics lurking in most conventional cookware1. The coating on many nonstick pans contains PFAS2 (aka forever chemicals), which have been linked with hormone disruption, reproductive issues3, and certain cancers4.

That's why I do extensive vetting before adding a new pan to my collection—so when I heard cult-favorite Our Place was launching a new coating-free nonstick pan, I immediately dove into the research.

The Always Pan Pro is constructed instead of coated, meaning there's no Teflon, PFAS, or chemicals coating the surface.

Instead, it uses a research-inspired pattern to make the surface naturally nonstick (more on that in a few)—and, to avoid burying the lede, it's the best pan I've ever used.

What's great about the Always Pan Pro

The design

Inspired by the "lotus effect," 5a unique pattern is pressed into the pan to make the titanium surface naturally hydrophobic.

The indented design prompts your food to naturally release from the surface when it's ready to be flipped or moved (no coating involved).

Skeptical? I was too. But it works. I've cooked many an omelet with my Always Pan Pro over the past three weeks, and they flip without a hitch. 

our place titanium always pan pro
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

The materials

Experts have a lot to say about nontoxic cookware—and while there are pros and cons to every material, there are a few that they recommend above the rest. One of them being stainless steel.

This pan has a stainless steel exterior, aluminum body, and titanium interior (which the brand says is 300% harder than stainless steel). As previously noted, it's coating-free and made without PFAS.

The construction

These materials all add up to an incredibly sturdy pan. At 3.4 pounds, it's not nearly as heavy as cast iron cookware but is slightly heavier than a standard ceramic frying pan.

Immediately upon opening the package, I could tell this fully clad tri-ply pan was going to be with me for the long haul. Not only is it durable and well-made, but the brand offers a lifetime warranty.

It heats up fast & cooks evenly

The pan is compatible with all cooktops (including induction stoves), and the aluminum surface heats up very quickly—a major bonus since I despise waiting around for my pan to be hot and ready. Plus, it heats up evenly.

Bonus: The pan is heat-safe up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit—perfect to bake a frittata!

our place titanium always pan pro
Image by mbg creative

It's deeper than the norm

With a 2.6-inch depth, this pan is deeper than others in my collection. There's enough room to fry food or make a curry, but I can still easily sear a chicken breast or flip an omelet.

The lid and spoon are an added perk

Each Always Pan Pro comes with a domed steam-release lid and a beechwood spatula. The lid comes in handy when boiling and steaming, and the spatula nests on the pan's stainless steel handle.

Oh, and it's so chic

Construction, materials, and function are my top criteria when selecting cookware—but I give major bonus points to nontoxic pans that also look great in my kitchen. I love the shiny stainless steel design so much that I keep the pan on display when not in use.

our place titanium always pan pro
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

A few quick caveats

I could wax poetic about my love for this pan all day, but there are a few minor things I'd be remiss not to mention:

  • The handle gets hot! The brand says the long handle and knob are designed to stay cool, but I can confirm that these surfaces do get very hot. You should absolutely use an oven mitt.
  • You'll need a deep clean. I love that the pan is dishwasher safe, but I did notice mine started to rust a bit after putting it through the dishwasher a few times. I'd recommend only washing it by hand and cycling in a periodic deep clean with hot water and baking soda.

The takeaway

Sear, fry, steam, bake, sauté; there's not much this chic pan can't do—and all without toxins.

Since adding the Always Plan Pro to my kitchen, the rest of my cookware has been collecting dust. While $199 might seem like a lot to spend on one pan, I'd deem it a worthy investment for this healthier, nontoxic, versatile cookware.

4,500+ Shoppers Swear By This Expert-Recommended Serum For Longer Hair + It's 25% Off
Beauty

4,500+ Shoppers Swear By This Expert-Recommended Serum For Longer Hair + It's 25% Off

Jamie Schneider

3 Expert-Approved At-Home Treatments To Smooth The Forehead
Beauty

3 Expert-Approved At-Home Treatments To Smooth The Forehead

Alexandra Engler

I Swapped My Shower Soap For This Coconut Oil Cleanser & My Skin Has Never Been Smoother
Beauty

I Swapped My Shower Soap For This Coconut Oil Cleanser & My Skin Has Never Been Smoother

Carleigh Ferrante

3 Best US Camping Destinations (Plus Insider Tips For Your Next Outdoor Adventure)
Travel

3 Best US Camping Destinations (Plus Insider Tips For Your Next Outdoor Adventure)

Hannah Frye

No Product Can Fully Vanish Dark Under-Eye Circles — But This Duo Comes Close
Beauty

No Product Can Fully Vanish Dark Under-Eye Circles — But This Duo Comes Close

Carleigh Ferrante

Dull, Thinning Hair? This Growth-Stimulating Treatment Made Mine Full & Glossy
Beauty

Dull, Thinning Hair? This Growth-Stimulating Treatment Made Mine Full & Glossy

Carleigh Ferrante

This Essential Vitamin May Be The Secret For Hydrated Skin
Beauty

This Essential Vitamin May Be The Secret For Hydrated Skin

Hannah Frye

This Is Considered Liquid Gold For Dry, Flat & Brittle Hair
Beauty

This Is Considered Liquid Gold For Dry, Flat & Brittle Hair

Jamie Schneider

My Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

