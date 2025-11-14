5 Reasons Runners Are Switching To Natural Fit Shoes
Few workouts deliver a higher ROI than running. It improves cardiovascular fitness1, strengthens bones, supports mental health, and even extends longevity.
To reap those benefits for the long run, form matters. And poor mechanics can quickly lead to fatigue or injury. Natural fit running shoes are the solution.
Natural fit running shoes are the secret to better form, improved mobility, reduced risk of injury, and enhanced comfort while you log your miles.
Paving the way is Altra.
Altra builds shoes around how your feet are actually shaped and how they’re meant to move. The Experience Flow 2 takes that philosophy further—combining Altra’s signature innovations with next-level comfort and performance.
Here are five ways Altra’s Experience Flow 2 is redefining the run.
A lower drop to keep you in a natural position
In case you’re unfamiliar: The "drop" refers to the difference in height between the heel and the forefoot. Many modern running shoes tilt you forward with a steep heel-to-toe drop. But more and more people—from top podiatrists and professional athletes to everyday runners—are starting to understand the research-backed benefits of zero-to-low drop shoes.
A sweeping systematic review from the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine shows that zero-to-low drop shoes help keep the foot in a more natural position, encourage better form, reduce strain on several joints, and improve running economy (the amount of oxygen the body uses to run at a given speed, measuring how efficiently energy is converted into performance). Another study published in the journal Sports Health found that low drop footwear has been shown to improve overall physical efficiency.
Generally, experts consider 0 to 6 mm toe drop to be the ideal range for foot alignment, although many shoe brands claim they’re “low drop” but actually have a toe drop much higher.
The Experience Flow 2 features an ideal 4mm drop—low enough to encourage better form and a stable, efficient stride, yet approachable for runners accustomed to higher-drop shoes. And ultimately, it supports the body’s natural alignment, helping reduce unnecessary strain on joints and muscles.
Built to not squish your toes
Narrow running shoes may be the most common on the market, but they’re not designed to support your foot’s natural shape. Many running shoes taper in at the toes, which can crowd the forefoot and alter mechanics. Unfortunately, folks are led to believe this is just how running shoes are "supposed" to feel.
Not only is this feeling unnatural, it may be leading to injury. Studies show that narrow toe boxes can increase the risk of bunions, plantar fasciitis, and physical stress by limiting natural toe splay and changing gait mechanics.
Shoes should be designed around the shape of your foot, in which the widest part is the ball of the foot and toes. The Experience Flow 2’s roomy toe box means the toes have room to naturally spread out, providing a stable foundation to run on.
Provides a lightweight responsiveness
A good running shoe helps you go the distance. When a running shoe delivers "responsiveness," that refers to how much energy return you feel with each stride. A responsive shoe can reduce fatigue and help you feel propelled forward.
Thanks to its unique shape and high-quality materials, the Experience Flow 2 creates a smooth rolling sensation, making every toe-off more efficient. Combined with lightweight construction, it delivers that “spring” that keeps you moving.
It’s the feeling of a runner’s high, built right into the shoe.
Just the right amount of cushion.
Shoe cushioning isn’t just about comfort. It’s about how you run: Too much can feel unstable, too little can feel harsh. The sweet spot is lightweight foam that absorbs impact while staying supportive.
Absorbing impact is incredibly important for long-term health and mobility. Running (especially when done on hard surfaces like cement and pavement) places significant demand on the body, producing ground reaction forces about 2.5 times your body weight2 with each step.
But the right shoe can soften that impact and help protect your body from the strain of harsh terrain.
Experience Flow 2’s EGO™ P35 midsole foam delivers balanced cushioning: Slip on a pair and experience an effortless underfoot feel that absorbs impact, provides relief on even hard roads, and—yes—feels oh-so-comfortable.
Style you’ll actually want to wear
Here’s the truth: Most runners want to look good while on the go.
It’s not superficial, it’s actually motivating. Interestingly, there’s a phenomenon called “enclothed cognition” in which what we wear can influence psychological processes and behavioral tendencies. Basically: clothes influence how we think and what we do.
In fact, a systematic review in the journal Fashion Practice3 found that the right athletic gear can improve self-esteem, inspire constant exercising, and encourage feelings of athleticism. So finding a pair of running shoes you actually want to wear may contribute to better performance.
Experience Flow 2 is streamlined and stylish. Its clean, modern design comes in versatile colorways that look just as good post-run as they do on the road. This means the she can transition seamlessly from long runs to running errands—without having to stop and swap your sneakers.
The takeaway
Don’t mistake Altra’s Experience Flow 2 for just another running shoe. This is the benchmark for natural fit shoes. With its low drop, wide toe box, lightweight propulsion, balanced cushioning, and everyday-ready style, it’s designed to help you run the way your body was built to move.