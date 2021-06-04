mindbodygreen

Amazon
PAID CONTENT FOR Amazon

In Need Of A Good Sweat & Stretch? Try This Workout

NASM Certified Personal Trainer By Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen and a NASM-certified personal trainer.
June 4, 2021 — 9:00 AM

Wellness looks different for every routine, every lifestyle, and of course, every body. But regardless of what it looks like for you and your unique lifestyle, one thing remains true for all of us — mindful movement is a daily essential.

Together with Amazon and fitness trainer Alicia Archer, our recent virtual workout took this message and turned it up to 120 (beats per minute, that is). In just 30 minutes, Alicia took us through a full-spectrum experience that combined low-impact cardio moves and deep-stretching yoga poses into one holistic act of mindful movement.

In case you missed it (or simply want more), here's how to make movement a meaningful part of your day:

Understand your starting point

Let’s not reinvent the wheel here. There’s a good chance you’re already moving your body more than you realize — all you have to do is expand upon it. Taking the stairs instead of the elevator, chasing your kids around the house — it all adds up in the end. But exactly how much is it adding up? For that, devices like the Amazon Halo are invaluable to your routine, with features that track your activity, identify movement patterns, and help connect the dots between what you’re doing and how you’re feeling.

Amazon Halo

Amazon Halo

Measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice.

And when it comes to setting up your workout routine, it’s all about having the gear to set you up for success. According to Alicia, staples like the Amazon Basics Yoga Mat or Yoga Blocks are great for building the foundation for other equipment you might add as your movement practice becomes more advanced.

Amazon Basics Yoga Mat

Amazon Basics Yoga Mat

Amazon Basics Yoga Mat

Amazon Basics Foam Yoga Blocks

Amazon Basics Foam Yoga Blocks

Amazon Basics Foam Yoga Blocks

Make it a habit

When it comes to movement, your body doesn’t care whether it’s part of a formal workout or just part of your life. Every moment of free time — even if it’s just 2 minutes here or there — is an opportunity to move your body. These small, seemingly inconsequential acts all contribute to your non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT) — a severely underrated factor in your overall activity level. Studies have shown that incorporating more NEAT ino your daily routine — whether it's pacing while on the phone, or volunteering to retrieve that document from the printer — can have a major impact on your overall wellness. 

Motivation is a personal endeavor

Some days you wake up with enough energy to run a marathon, while other days you need to hit the snooze at least 4 times — motivation can be a fleeting sensation. As a personal trainer, I’m asked all the time what the “best” workout is. The reality (and Alica will back me up here) is that the capital B “best” workout is the one you’ll do day after day, month after month, for no reason other than because you love doing it. When it comes to staying motivated, all you have to do is figure out what you love doing. For some, this means finding a playlist that gets your energy up, while others might be motivated by a workout ensemble that makes them feel their best. We’re big fans of Bandier, with an arsenal of leggings, sports bras, and other activewear that’s compressive enough for light cardio, but stretchy enough for yoga.

Shop this story:

Bandier x All Access Front Row Bra

Bandier x All Access Front Row Bra

Bandier x All Access Front Row Bra

Bandier x All Access Center Stage Pocket Legging

Bandier x All Access Center Stage Pocket Legging

Bandier x All Access Center Stage Pocket Legging

Reebok Women's Nano X1 Cross Trainer

Reebok Women's Nano X1 Cross Trainer

Reebok Women's Nano X1 Cross Trainer

Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen. He’s a NASM-certified personal trainer, so he’s usually the person everyone comes to when they need a new workout routine. He’s...

More Movement

