How I Realized That Alcohol Was Ruining My Life

Each day became a few hours of mindless, but necessary, banality, important to battle through so that I could get to the wine at the other end. Up and down, up and down; life became a rollercoaster of emotional ineptitude, pinned together by an increasingly weak sense of who I was and where I was heading.

But here’s a funny thing: I never, not for one moment, believed that alcohol was doing me any harm.

I stopped drinking alcohol almost two years ago. Month after month, my self esteem has grown back to what it was previously, before I began to drink every night. My central nervous system has had a chance to recover from the battering I subjected it to for 20 years, and the panic attacks that I had thought were just "the way I was" stopped, almost overnight.

Now that I'm no longer waking up, having to deal with the repercussions of my drunken stupidity the night before, I've learned to trust myself again and discover the things that I wanted to achieve in life, to find out about the sort of person who I am.

I cried a bit about things that have happened in the past: my marriage breakdown, family bereavements, not always being the mother I should have been to my eldest daughter, due to the fact that booze was often more of a priority than parenting. Crying has helped me move on and develop my emotional being.

If you are a heavy drinker, then you are, without a doubt, causing yourself untold harm – I don’t just mean the increased risk of cancer and the beer belly and the depleted finances. I mean harm to your soul. You are preventing yourself from growing in to the real you.

You're capping your potential as an employee, a parent, a partner; you are unable to know who you really are, and what you truly want out of life; your anxieties will get the better of you and prevent you from moving forwards, testing new ground; you will get stuck in a rut.

And while you are drinking, you won’t recognize any of the above because of a little thing called denial. Denial will keep you in the dark, and cause you to forever remain a stranger to the real you.

That is, unless you stop boozing and give the real you a chance to emerge.