Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Routines

This Is Not A Drill: The Adidas Sambas Are Finally Back In Stock (But Not For Long)

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
March 09, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
adidas sambas review
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
March 09, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I wear sneakers more than any other footwear, so I'm extremely particular about which brands and styles I add to my collection. After seeing the Adidas Sambas all over New York City (and on celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lawrence), I finally got myself a pair earlier this year.

Since then, the shoes have been perpetually sold out, which my Samba-less friends complain about regularly—but my group chat just went off about a restock.

This sleek, stylish, and surprisingly durable sneaker now plays a starring role in my lineup in the Spring, and now is your chance to grab them for yourself.

Adidas Sambas

$100
Adidas Sambas review
Why you need these timeless sneakers:
  • They keep my feet supported without too much cushion: I often wear these kicks from morning to night, which in my case means an average of 12,000 steps per day—and I've never felt sore after wearing them. "Sambas offer decent support, especially in the midfoot and heel areas," Gohil confirms.
  • They're podiatrist-approved: Before I dubbed these my everyday footwear, I sought out approval from podiatrist Dina Gohil, DPM, who confirmed they're a suitable walking shoe thanks to the durable construction. 
adidas sambas review held in air by tester
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • They hold up well, even with all-day wear: I've worn my Sambas religiously for nine months, and (perfect timing) they're just now ready to be replaced. That's a lot of life for a $100 shoe.
  • They're comfortable & lightweight: I love these trendy shoes so much, I'd probably rock them even if they weren't comfortable, but I'm so glad they feel great on my feet. Plus, the lightweight design makes the shoes perfect for any time of year.
  • They're the trendiest sneakers I own: The Sambas design is truly timeless, and the shoes are so versatile. I've worn them with activewear, jeans, dresses, and athleisure, and I now understand why they're all the rage among celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Adidas Sambas

$100
Adidas Sambas review

The takeaway

Never know what to wear on your feet? The Sambas are comfortable, stylish, and podiatrist-approved—and they'll look great with just about every outfit in your wardrobe. Just be warned: These shoes are always selling out, so you'll want to grab them now while they're in stock.

More On This Topic

The Ultimate Protein Combo For Speedy Recovery & Stronger Muscles
Recovery

The Ultimate Protein Combo For Speedy Recovery & Stronger Muscles

Ava Durgin

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days
Recovery

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days

Carleigh Ferrante

Doing This Can Decrease Your Risk Of Parkinson's By Up To 25%
Motivation

Doing This Can Decrease Your Risk Of Parkinson's By Up To 25%

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue
Women's Health

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue

Jamie Schneider

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*
Integrative Health

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*

Ailsa Cowell

The Ultimate Protein Combo For Speedy Recovery & Stronger Muscles
Recovery

The Ultimate Protein Combo For Speedy Recovery & Stronger Muscles

Ava Durgin

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days
Recovery

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days

Carleigh Ferrante

Doing This Can Decrease Your Risk Of Parkinson's By Up To 25%
Motivation

Doing This Can Decrease Your Risk Of Parkinson's By Up To 25%

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue
Women's Health

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue

Jamie Schneider

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*
Integrative Health

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*

Ailsa Cowell

The Ultimate Protein Combo For Speedy Recovery & Stronger Muscles
Recovery

The Ultimate Protein Combo For Speedy Recovery & Stronger Muscles

Ava Durgin

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days
Recovery

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days

Carleigh Ferrante

Doing This Can Decrease Your Risk Of Parkinson's By Up To 25%
Motivation

Doing This Can Decrease Your Risk Of Parkinson's By Up To 25%

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue
Women's Health

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue

Jamie Schneider

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*
Integrative Health

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*

Ailsa Cowell

The Ultimate Protein Combo For Speedy Recovery & Stronger Muscles
Recovery

The Ultimate Protein Combo For Speedy Recovery & Stronger Muscles

Ava Durgin

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days
Recovery

Workouts Became So Much Easier When I Started Doing This On Rest Days

Carleigh Ferrante

Doing This Can Decrease Your Risk Of Parkinson's By Up To 25%
Motivation

Doing This Can Decrease Your Risk Of Parkinson's By Up To 25%

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue
Women's Health

Probiotics May Be The Key To Solving This Common Vaginal Health Issue

Jamie Schneider

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*
Integrative Health

I'm A Busy Mom — This Is How Creatine Has Helped Me Build Muscle*

Ailsa Cowell

more Movement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallySea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-FedNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF Experts
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.