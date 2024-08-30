Skip to Content
Routines

This Is Not A Drill: The Adidas Sambas Are Finally Back In Stock (But Not For Long)

August 30, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I wear sneakers more than any other footwear, so I'm extremely particular about which brands and styles I add to my collection. After seeing the Adidas Sambas all over New York City (and on celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Jennifer Lawrence), I finally got myself a pair earlier this year.

Since then, the shoes have been perpetually sold out, which my Samba-less friends complain about regularly—but my group chat just went off about a restock.

This sleek, stylish, and surprisingly durable sneaker now plays a starring role in my lineup, and now is your chance to grab them for yourself.

Adidas Sambas review
Why you need these trendy sneakers:
  • They're podiatrist-approved: Before I dubbed these my everyday footwear, I sought out approval from podiatrist Dina Gohil, DPM, who confirmed they're a suitable walking shoe thanks to the durable construction. 
  • They keep my feet supported without too much cushion: I often wear these kicks from morning to night, which in my case means an average of 12,000 steps per day—and I've never felt sore after wearing them. "Sambas offer decent support, especially in the midfoot and heel areas," Gohil confirms.
adidas sambas review held in air by tester
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • They hold up well, even with all-day wear: I've worn my Sambas religiously for nine months, and (perfect timing) they're just now ready to be replaced. That's a lot of life for a $100 shoe.
  • They're comfortable & lightweight: I love these trendy shoes so much, I'd probably rock them even if they weren't comfortable, but I'm so glad they feel great on my feet. Plus, the lightweight design makes the shoes perfect for any time of year.
  • They're the trendiest sneakers I own: The Sambas design is truly timeless, and the shoes are so versatile. I've worn them with activewear, jeans, dresses, and athleisure, and I now understand why they're all the rage among celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Adidas Sambas review

The takeaway

Never know what to wear on your feet? The Sambas are comfortable, stylish, and podiatrist-approved—and they'll look great with just about every outfit in your wardrobe. Just be warned: These shoes are always selling out, so you'll want to grab them now while they're in stock.

