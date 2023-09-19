And once the Twilight ended, her self-confidence was left in its wake. “My self-worth was tethered to this job I was doing, so when that ended, it hit me like a ton of bricks. And because I hadn’t prioritized my mental health, I didn’t have the tools to navigate it,” she said

This led to a slow, but meaningful, journey to learning how to care for herself. “Working on your mental health is a challenging, uncomfortable process, but it's obviously a thousand percent worth it. And when you're on the other side of it, you wonder why you weren't doing this in the first place,” she says.

Greene just launched a class series with mental wellness app Aura Health, where she shares her journey and talks about how she cares for herself now. I interviewed Greene on my podcast Clean Beauty School (so tune in to hear the conversation in its entirety.) Throughout we discuss what she’s learned about being vulnerable, feeling beautiful in her journey with motherhood, and the sort of world she hopes her daughter grows up in.

For what it’s worth, I was genuinely charmed by Greene during our conversation. She sounded like a woman who had done the work, and was now ready to share that with others. Read on and tune in—I think you’ll agree.