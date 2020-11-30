Action Week Is Back! Time To Think Green

S o r t i t o u t .

Here’s a hot take: Recycling is one of the simplest ways to improve both our environment and our economy. But according to the EPA, we only recycle about one third of the waste we produce. Why so little? Well, some experts believe it could have something to do with the fact that we’re not *entirely* sure what we can and cannot recycle.

To cap off this week and give you some actionable insights to carry into the next (and the one after that), today’s mission is to up your recycling IQ and become a more informed citizen. First, we need to figure out some dos and don’ts. Whether you’re recycling your clothing, your beauty products, or anything else in-between, there are plenty of helpful recycling resources (like here or here) to help you get started. A few lesser-known basics? Anything smaller than a credit card cannot be recycled; ditto for any combined materials (such as a plastic-coated coffee cup).

Next, try some of these simple habits to bring your routine closer to carbon neutrality: