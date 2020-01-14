This Neurologist's 10-Day Reset Plan Can Help You Reclaim Your Health

Welcome to the 10‑day "Brain Wash." This is a reset for your brain and body. Its purpose is to help you to reclaim your health and joy by giving you back control over your thinking, decision making, and behavior. You will transform your habits, your relationships, and the way you experience your life. It starts with just 10 days of focused effort. You can do this.

A note: This is not a quick fix. We're giving you a blueprint for long-term success and the permanent recalibration of your mental machinery.

Rather, this 10-day plan is designed to be as practical as possible without sacrificing benefits or testing your willpower to an unrealistic extreme.