IUDs are a great option for women who want reliable birth control they don't need to worry about on a daily basis, especially because hormonal oral contraceptives have many side effects. But a lot of women avoid IUDs because they fear the pain will be unbearable and they're unsure what to expect. If this method can measurably improves both the pain itself and how tolerable the whole experience feels, it could remove a real barrier for people considering long-acting birth control.