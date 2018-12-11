As the new year approaches, there's no better time to spice up your go-to meals. And why not make some small tweaks that return major benefits?

The keto diet is known for its anti-inflammatory, gut-healing, and weight-loss benefits, and the new release The Essential Vegan Keto Cookbook features plant-based recipes that are packed with macronutrients—without the meat. To get started, try the pumpkin overnight oats recipe. It has a high beta-carotene content that helps fight inflammation and leaves your skin glowing, as well as vitamin A for immune-boosting properties. Here's to a more beautiful morning.