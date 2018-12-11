mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

A Keto-Twist On A Breakfast Favorite (That Will Make Your Skin Glow!)

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
A Keto Twist On A Breakfast Favorite (That Will Make Your Skin Glow!)

Image by Noemi Hauser / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 11, 2018

As the new year approaches, there's no better time to spice up your go-to meals. And why not make some small tweaks that return major benefits?

The keto diet is known for its anti-inflammatory, gut-healing, and weight-loss benefits, and the new release The Essential Vegan Keto Cookbook features plant-based recipes that are packed with macronutrients—without the meat. To get started, try the pumpkin overnight oats recipe. It has a high beta-carotene content that helps fight inflammation and leaves your skin glowing, as well as vitamin A for immune-boosting properties. Here's to a more beautiful morning.

Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (from a carton, not canned)
  • ½ cup ground golden flaxseeds
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 2 tablespoons canned unsweetened pumpkin puree
  • 3 drops liquid stevia, or to taste (optional)
  • ½ teaspoon unsweetened vanilla extract
  • ¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted hulled pumpkin seeds
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut or coconut flakes
  • 3 tablespoons natural unsweetened almond butter
  • Sprinkling of cinnamon and/or more pumpkin pie spice (optional)

Method

  1. For the oats: In a medium bowl, stir together ¾ cup of the coconut milk, the ground flaxseed, chia seeds, pumpkin puree, stevia, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Taste and adjust for sweetness.
  2. Cover with plastic wrap or place in a container with a lid and refrigerate overnight, or for at least 8 hours.
  3. When ready to serve: Stir the remaining ¼ cup coconut milk into the oats. Divide between two bowls and top with the pumpkin seeds, coconut, and almond butter. If desired, sprinkle with spices.
Based on excerpts from The Essential Vegan Keto Cookbook by The Editors of Rodale Books with the permission of Rodale Books an imprint of Crown Publishing Groups. Copyright © 2018.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia has a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College. She received her E-RYT with Yoga Works and is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
Beauty

The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists

Alexandra Engler
The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/a-keto-twist-on-your-favorite-overnight-oats

Your article and new folder have been saved!