A Keto-Twist On A Breakfast Favorite (That Will Make Your Skin Glow!)
As the new year approaches, there's no better time to spice up your go-to meals. And why not make some small tweaks that return major benefits?
The keto diet is known for its anti-inflammatory, gut-healing, and weight-loss benefits, and the new release The Essential Vegan Keto Cookbook features plant-based recipes that are packed with macronutrients—without the meat. To get started, try the pumpkin overnight oats recipe. It has a high beta-carotene content that helps fight inflammation and leaves your skin glowing, as well as vitamin A for immune-boosting properties. Here's to a more beautiful morning.
Pumpkin Overnight Oats
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (from a carton, not canned)
- ½ cup ground golden flaxseeds
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 2 tablespoons canned unsweetened pumpkin puree
- 3 drops liquid stevia, or to taste (optional)
- ½ teaspoon unsweetened vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- Pinch of sea salt
- 2 tablespoons unsalted hulled pumpkin seeds
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut or coconut flakes
- 3 tablespoons natural unsweetened almond butter
- Sprinkling of cinnamon and/or more pumpkin pie spice (optional)
Method
- For the oats: In a medium bowl, stir together ¾ cup of the coconut milk, the ground flaxseed, chia seeds, pumpkin puree, stevia, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Taste and adjust for sweetness.
- Cover with plastic wrap or place in a container with a lid and refrigerate overnight, or for at least 8 hours.
- When ready to serve: Stir the remaining ¼ cup coconut milk into the oats. Divide between two bowls and top with the pumpkin seeds, coconut, and almond butter. If desired, sprinkle with spices.
