This Sweet Treat Will Eliminate Your Cold Symptoms (Really!)

Most traditional cough and cold medicines cannot even be given to young children, but aside from that, I’m turned off by the list of ingredients and prefer to turn to all-natural remedies. I was thrilled when I discovered Maty's Healthy Products, which are perfectly safe for my 2-year-old. Every single ingredient in Maty's products is completely natural. My favorite Maty's product is their Organic Children’s Cough Syrup, which I sneak into an immune-boosting ice pop recipe. It's a soothing "treat" for my sick little one. Avoiding sugar when sick is a must, but making a treat with an immune-boosting syrup made with organic honey is a great way to satisfy your child’s taste buds while boosting his or her immune system. It’s a great way to get kids to enjoy eating something that’s healthy—and I often love reaching for them too when I’m sick!

My other favorite is Maty's All Natural Baby Chest Rub, which gives Emma great relief when she’s congested. Yes, you can rub it on their chest and neck, but a surprisingly soothing way to use the baby chest rub is to massage it into your little one’s feet, focusing from the ball of the foot to the toes (reflexology says this is the point to focus on to induce a healing response in the lungs and sinuses). P.S. This works great for moms, too, and it smells oh so good!