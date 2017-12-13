mindbodygreen

Close banner
Maty's Healthy Products
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products

This Sweet Treat Will Eliminate Your Cold Symptoms (Really!)

mbg Contributor By Leah Goldglantz
mbg Contributor
Leah Goldglantz is a health enthusiast, wife, mother, and founder of the wellness blog Leah's Plate.
December 13, 2017

My name’s Leah, and I’m a wellness enthusiast who lives in South Florida with my husband and 2-year-old daughter, Emma. Since Emma recently started preschool, it's been too often lately that she catches a cold. It upsets me, like it would any mother, to see my daughter with a stuffy nose or to hear her coughing throughout the night when she should be getting a peaceful sleep.

Most traditional cough and cold medicines cannot even be given to young children, but aside from that, I’m turned off by the list of ingredients and prefer to turn to all-natural remedies. I was thrilled when I discovered Maty's Healthy Products, which are perfectly safe for my 2-year-old. Every single ingredient in Maty's products is completely natural. My favorite Maty's product is their Organic Children’s Cough Syrup, which I sneak into an immune-boosting ice pop recipe. It's a soothing "treat" for my sick little one. Avoiding sugar when sick is a must, but making a treat with an immune-boosting syrup made with organic honey is a great way to satisfy your child’s taste buds while boosting his or her immune system. It’s a great way to get kids to enjoy eating something that’s healthy—and I often love reaching for them too when I’m sick!

My other favorite is Maty's All Natural Baby Chest Rub, which gives Emma great relief when she’s congested. Yes, you can rub it on their chest and neck, but a surprisingly soothing way to use the baby chest rub is to massage it into your little one’s feet, focusing from the ball of the foot to the toes (reflexology says this is the point to focus on to induce a healing response in the lungs and sinuses). P.S. This works great for moms, too, and it smells oh so good!

Article continues below

Cough-Be-Gone Immune-Boosting Ice Pops

Ingredients

Method

  1. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Pour mixture into ice pop molds and freeze for at least 6 hours until solid.
Leah Goldglantz
Leah Goldglantz mbg Contributor
Leah Goldglantz is a health enthusiast, wife, mother, and founder of the wellness blog Leah's Plate. She lives in South Florida with her husband and daughter. Goldglantz started her...

More On This Topic

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/a-healthy-moms-sick-day-popsicle-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!