A Gift for EVERYONE (And We Mean Everyone!) On Your List

Between your aunt who loves to entertain, your best friend who buys herself everything on the spot, and your mom who “doesn’t want anything”—gift giving can be one of the best parts of the holidays, but also one of the hardest. The colorful personalities of our friends and loved ones always elicit an eclectic shopping list to say the least… But that doesn’t have to leave you bouncing all over town to get your holiday errands done.
This year, we’re all about getting more done in less time. And that starts with Thrive Market, an online platform where you can shop the best organic and sustainable brands and have them delivered straight to your door. With a membership (just $5 per month), you’ll receive guaranteed savings that cover or exceed your membership fees for the year, or Thrive Market credits your account with the difference!
But most importantly, Thrive Market simplifies holiday shopping with their variety of healthy and eco-friendly products. And to make it even easier, we’ve compiled our favorite gifts for everyone on your list, no matter what kind of character they are!
For the person who throws monthly dinner parties:
Thrive Market Wine Bundle$87.94
Throwing a dinner party is an art form, especially when it comes to pairing wine to the menu. But the wine bundles from Thrive Market do the work for you. Expertly curated by a master sommelier, these bundles feature a variety of reds, whites, and roses to help that host-with-the-most throw a party for the books.
For the person who loves a new project:
Cultures for Health Whole Wheat Sourdough Starter$10.99
The love of homemade sourdough is in the air, but some still need to hop on the bandwagon! Introduce your busy bee to the joys of making their own sourdough with this Whole Wheat Sourdough Starter. Made with the Flemish-style Desem culture and whole wheat flour, no gift can compare to a warm loaf of homemade bread.
For the person who is passionate about self-care:
Seed Phytonutrients Scalp & Roots Oat Mask$19
When the holidays roll around, that person who loves to treat themselves is ready to indulge. And this Scalp & Roots Oak Mask is all they need to luxuriate in the self-care this season. Made with oats and carrot seed oil, this mask provides a deep clean to remove hard water minerals and leave hair extra lustrous.
For the person with an unapologetic sweet tooth:
Thrive Market Organic Truffles$15.99
This year, find the key to their heart through their sweet tooth with these decadent Organic Truffles, handcrafted by seasoned chocolatiers in France. Made with rich plant-based ingredients like coconut oil, cocoa butter, and Fair Trade cocoa, these melt-in-your-mouth treats are the perfect gift. (Though they won’t last long!)
For the person who lives on their yoga mat:
Natural Fitness Cork Yoga Block$20.89
It’s easy to please the hardcore yogi in your life — just give them props for their devoted practice. And quite literally, with this Cork Yoga Block. Most yoga blocks are foam and less supportive, but this block made from safely-harvested cork is firm and grippy for a stronger, deeper practice.
For the boss babe who’s dating her work:
Winged Sleepyhead Gummies$24.95
There’s nothing a boss babe loves to do more than surpass her own goals, but she’s probably due for less stress and a good night of sleep. Formulated with lemon balm, L-theanine, melatonin, and passionflower, these Winged Sleepyhead Gummies are formulated specifically for “the multidimensional woman.”*
For the person who’s a self-proclaimed foodie:
Thrive Market Healthy Living Made Easy Cookbook$24.99
For that person who’s always looking to expand their culinary skills, Thrive Market’s very first shoppable cookbook provides more than 60 better-for-you recipes that will redefine healthy eating for the foodie in your life. It’s the kind of gift that gives back to you – in the form of healthy, delicious meals!
For the person obsessed with meditation:
Evolution Salt Co. Natural Crystal Salt Lamp$19.95
For the meditator, there are few things better than time spent cross-legged in a room aglow by this Natural Crystal Salt Lamp. But the benefits are more than aesthetic. Salt lamps emit negative ions which purify the air of allergens. This gift is good for their lungs, easy on the mind, and exactly what their heart wants this year.