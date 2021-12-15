 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
This Shockingly Simple Sunscreen Hack Will Make Your Skin Look Like Silk

This Shockingly Simple Sunscreen Hack Will Make Your Skin Look Like Silk

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor

Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
woman applying face cream

Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 15, 2021 — 12:02 PM

Sun care is a year round venture. Just because the days are shorter, the air is chillier, does not mean the sun’s rays are any less damaging for your skin. Getting some natural sunlight is crucial for overall health, of course, but it’s still important to protect your skin from excess UV exposure. 

Enter: sunscreens filled with buttery emollients and hydrating actives to pamper dry, winter skin. Still, these come with a few drawbacks—namely, the dreaded white cast from mineral formulas. And a dull, ghostly complexion can really mess with the (faux) wintertime glow you’re gunning for. To meet this dilemma, triple board-certified dermatologist Mamina Turegano, M.D., FAAD, shares a helpful hack over on TikTok: “When applying sunscreen, I like to do what I’m labeling the ‘double sunscreen method,’” she says. 

Turegano’s double sunscreen method, explained. 

First and foremost, Turegano asserts that if you use any sort of sunscreen method, you’re doing just fine. No need to slap on multiple layers at once if you don’t have the time. “But since I’m a derm, I like to make things a little extra,” she notes. Let’s also not forget that proper sun care goes way beyond sunscreen: To shield your skin from sun damage, it’s also important to be mindful of how much time you spend in the sun (like limiting sun bathing) and wear hats and other protective clothing. But a fun sunscreen tip gets you thinking about smart sun care, well, we’re all in. 

postbiotic hand cream

postbiotic hand cream

Rich yet fast-absorbing formula that nourishes your microbiome

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(8)
postbiotic hand cream

To recreate Turegano’s double sunscreen method, you’ll need—you guessed it!—double the sunscreen. Grab one non-tinted option (we prefer ones with zinc oxide) and one tinted formula. “I first start with a non-tinted sunscreen on my face, neck, ears, and tops of my hands,” Turegano explains. 

Now, here’s the thing with mineral, non-tinted sunscreens: Many can leave behind a chalky cast. “Sometimes it can leave me looking a little pale, so I will then add a second layer with a tinted sunscreen which almost serves as a lightweight foundation that hides some of the aforementioned paleness,” she adds. (We love this one by Tower28, as it comes in 14 shades.) Plus, she notes, the iron oxides found in tinted formulas can actually help fade dark spots

We should note, Turegano only applies the tinted number on her face. “I don’t like using tinted sunscreen on my ears and neck, since it gets on my clothes,” she says, sticking to a single-sunscreen application on those portions. 

So essentially, the double sunscreen method isn’t about amping up the sun protection (so long as you’re using the correct amount of sunscreen, just one layer will do), and it doesn’t add to your SPF number (while you may have more coverage, that’s not how the actual SPF works). Rather, the doubling takes care of any white cast you may face with a zinc oxide formula. On a final note, Turegano recommends being consistent with your formulas—if you use a mineral non-tinted option, make sure you use a mineral tinted sunscreen for your second layer, and vice versa. 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

If you’re dealing with the dreaded white cast, try Turegano’s double sunscreen hack to balance out the pigments. Or you can always opt for a bronzer or foundation to warm things up—but on makeup-free days, tinted sunscreens work like a charm. 

postbiotic hand cream
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(8)
postbiotic hand cream

postbiotic hand cream

Rich yet fast-absorbing formula that nourishes your microbiome

postbiotic hand cream

postbiotic hand cream

Rich yet fast-absorbing formula that nourishes your microbiome

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(8)
postbiotic hand cream
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Folks Are Calling This Dry Winter Skin Staple “Perfect” — Find Out Why

Alexandra Engler
Folks Are Calling This Dry Winter Skin Staple “Perfect” — Find Out Why
Beauty

11 Surprising Hacks To Make Your Perfume Last All Day Long

Jamie Schneider
11 Surprising Hacks To Make Your Perfume Last All Day Long
Love

Ready To *Really* Learn About Your Attachment Style? These 7 Books Go Deep

Sarah Regan
Ready To *Really* Learn About Your Attachment Style? These 7 Books Go Deep
Home

How Feng Shui Can Help You End The Year On An Oh-So-Joyful Note

Dana Claudat
How Feng Shui Can Help You End The Year On An Oh-So-Joyful Note
Love

This Super Common Conflict Pattern Is What Escalates Fights Between Couples

Sarah Regan
This Super Common Conflict Pattern Is What Escalates Fights Between Couples
Mental Health

I'm A Nutrition Expert: Here's How Anxiety Blocks Nutrient Absorption

Elise Museles
I'm A Nutrition Expert: Here's How Anxiety Blocks Nutrient Absorption
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Your Déjà Vu Questions Answered — From Why It Happens To What It Means

Sarah Regan
Your Déjà Vu Questions Answered — From Why It Happens To What It Means
Climate Change

Air Pollution Is Affecting Your Ability To Make This Vitamin, Research Reveals

Morgan Chamberlain
Air Pollution Is Affecting Your Ability To Make This Vitamin, Research Reveals
Spirituality

Yoga Is Inaccessible: These 3 Changemakers Are Doing Something About It

Carly Quellman
Yoga Is Inaccessible: These 3 Changemakers Are Doing Something About It
Integrative Health

Can’t Shake Seasonal Allergies? You Might Have This Specific Immunotype

Jason Wachob
Can’t Shake Seasonal Allergies? You Might Have This Specific Immunotype
Integrative Health

What's Actually Better: Collagen Or Whey Protein? Here's What The Pros Say

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
What's Actually Better: Collagen Or Whey Protein? Here's What The Pros Say
Functional Food

Look Out: This Ingredient May Add Sneaky Sugars To Your Baked Goods

Eliza Sullivan
Look Out: This Ingredient May Add Sneaky Sugars To Your Baked Goods
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/a-derms-double-sunscreen-method
postbiotic hand cream

Rich yet fast-absorbing formula that nourishes your microbiome

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic hand cream

Your article and new folder have been saved!