To recreate Turegano’s double sunscreen method, you’ll need—you guessed it!—double the sunscreen. Grab one non-tinted option (we prefer ones with zinc oxide) and one tinted formula. “I first start with a non-tinted sunscreen on my face, neck, ears, and tops of my hands,” Turegano explains.

Now, here’s the thing with mineral, non-tinted sunscreens: Many can leave behind a chalky cast. “Sometimes it can leave me looking a little pale, so I will then add a second layer with a tinted sunscreen which almost serves as a lightweight foundation that hides some of the aforementioned paleness,” she adds. (We love this one by Tower28, as it comes in 14 shades.) Plus, she notes, the iron oxides found in tinted formulas can actually help fade dark spots.

We should note, Turegano only applies the tinted number on her face. “I don’t like using tinted sunscreen on my ears and neck, since it gets on my clothes,” she says, sticking to a single-sunscreen application on those portions.

So essentially, the double sunscreen method isn’t about amping up the sun protection (so long as you’re using the correct amount of sunscreen, just one layer will do), and it doesn’t add to your SPF number (while you may have more coverage, that’s not how the actual SPF works). Rather, the doubling takes care of any white cast you may face with a zinc oxide formula. On a final note, Turegano recommends being consistent with your formulas—if you use a mineral non-tinted option, make sure you use a mineral tinted sunscreen for your second layer, and vice versa.