9 Foods You Can Eat For A Healthier Heart

February is American Heart Month, a great time to focus on supporting cardiovascular health and strengthening connections with the people we care about. Cooking a heart-healthy meal is a great way to nourish relationships and our bodies. It’s also a great way to regroup and reconnect our mind and body after a long day and show ourselves some love.

Hectic schedules and daily stressors can sometimes make shopping for and preparing food feel overwhelming, leading us to make choices that may not support our healthy living goals. The good news is that there are lots of delicious, everyday foods you can include as a regular part of your week to support cardiovascular health.

Grocery shopping and cooking can be relaxing for some, but it’s not always easy to carve out the time. When you’re too busy to get to the store or source healthy recipes, Sun Basket’s meal kits streamline the process by delivering fresh ingredients and user-friendly directions to your door. One recipe each week is certified by the American Heart Association’s® Heart-Check Mark Program because it meets their guidelines for a heart-healthy main dish recipe. This means they contain no more than 500 calories, 3.5 grams saturated fat, 600 milligrams sodium, 0.05 grams trans fat, 2 teaspoons added sugar (Sun Basket’s Heart-Check certified recipes are completely free of added sugar and trans fat).

While you really want to look at your overall diet to maximize your heart health, there are a few key ingredients I recommend including in your diet: