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New Balance

8 Editor-Approved Gifts For The Runner In Your Life

Author:
Mercey Livingston
November 04, 2026
Branded content editor
By Mercey Livingston
Image by New Balance / mbg creative
November 04, 2026

Gift-giving for runners is notoriously tricky. Runners are particular about the type of gear they use or train with (and for good reason!). If you’re not sure where to start, this guide will help you find the perfect gift for the runner in your life with standards as lofty as their performance goals. 

Running is more than just a sport; it’s a lifestyle. When it comes to running gear, you need not only high-performance but comfort-forward pieces that don’t make you sacrifice style to power through your training confidently. 

From the marathon runner to the casual jogger; these are the gifts that will please every kind of runner. 

8 Gifts for Every Type of Runner In Your Life 

The Marathon Runner

The NB RC Bra

mindbodygreen’s avid runner and commerce contributor, Carleigh Ferrante, put this bra to the ultimate test: a 10-mile run. It surpassed her expectations, so chances are, the avid runner on your list will love it, too. “There was no band or clasp digging into my back, no strap adjustments needed, and (as promised) no chafing whatsoever. It’s also worth mentioning that I wore the bra as a top with no shirt over it, which I only do when a bra passes both the support test and the aesthetic test,” she raved.
The NB RC Bra

The SuperComp Rebel Shoe (Women's)

If your loved one is running a marathon, chances are, they already have shoes. But hear me out: for marathon runners, training shoes are everything. And having another pair in the rotation can only help. The SuperComp Rebel won’t weigh them down; the shoe is designed for runners who want to feel light, fast, and free when they train.
The SuperComp Rebel Shoe

The Trail Runner

Fresh Foam x Hierro V9


For the adventurous runner, these shoes are engineered to take them from the trails to hikes and beyond – and all in great style. Give them extra-soft, plush cushioning with the superior traction they need to navigate all their latest adventures.
Fresh Foam x Hierro V9

The City Runner

The RC Jacket 


Running in the city can mean navigating temperature shifts, going from windy streets, shady parks, and sunny pavement, which can drastically change your comfort while you run. That’s why the city runner needs a packable and portable layer, and the RC Jacket checks all the boxes, plus, it’s got a convenient wrist strap that makes it easy to carry on runs. It’s also water-resistant, which comes in handy when unexpected weather strikes.
The RC Jacket

Reflective RC Heat Legging


For the runner who heads out in the cold–these tights will help warm them up. Plus, the reflective details on the pants help reflect light for those early-morning (or late-night) training sessions that take them out in the city streets.
Reflective RC Heat Legging

The Treadmill Runner

The RC Essential Short


When training indoors, runners still prioritize fit and comfort so they can focus on the run–not adjusting clothes. These shorts fit the bill, with comfortable, quick-drying fabric and a no-fuss waistband. Ferrante can confirm: “They didn’t ride up or slip down, and there was no rubbing or chafing with these either. In other words: I spent those four miles thinking about my splits instead of my waistband,” she said in her review of the RC Collection.
The RC Essential Short

RC Essential T-Shirt (Women's

Everyone needs a go-to t-shirt. This one is made with runners in mind, delivering performance and style. New Balance’s ICEx fast-drying tech helps you stay dry and cool, even during the toughest sessions. Plus, it comes in lots of different colors, so you’ll find something for even the most particular runner on your list.
RC Essential T-Shirt

The Casual Runner  

New Balance 740


If you’re shopping for someone who would categorize themselves as a more casual runner who likes to switch it up, these will become their new favorite shoes. The New Balance 740s epitomize the brand’s unrivaled functional Running heritage - lifestyle ready but functional for fitness. They are a solid choice for someone who runs sometimes but wants a versatile shoe that can take them anywhere, from a workout class to a walk with the dog. The ABZORB midsole helps absorb impact via cushioning and compression technology, and the 2000’s Running-inspired design looks great whether you’re sweating or not.
New Balance 740
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