New Balance 740

If you’re shopping for someone who would categorize themselves as a more casual runner who likes to switch it up, these will become their new favorite shoes. The New Balance 740s epitomize the brand’s unrivaled functional Running heritage - lifestyle ready but functional for fitness. They are a solid choice for someone who runs sometimes but wants a versatile shoe that can take them anywhere, from a workout class to a walk with the dog. The ABZORB midsole helps absorb impact via cushioning and compression technology, and the 2000’s Running-inspired design looks great whether you’re sweating or not.