The 8 Best Tests To Diagnose A Hormonal Disorder (That Most Docs Don't Order)

I try not to go back and play the if-only game, wondering what would have happened if this was caught in my 20s when I was in medical school. Would I have been less stressed? Would I have ended up with such severe acha­lasia? Would I have been able to get pregnant? How different would my life be? The what-if or if-only game is dangerous and made even worse when we have a busy brain. Now I consider that I had to journey through my mess in order to help you clean up yours.