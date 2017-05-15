Want To Be More Magnetic? Try These 7 Self-Care Practices

Have you ever walked into a room and felt the tug of someone else’s magnetic energy? You know right away that this person is special in some way, the type of person you want to be around, whether it’s their look, charisma, way of explaining things, or accomplishments—the energy is contagious.

In most cases, magnetic people look after themselves and they do it well. They know exactly what they need and when they need it; they take it! Self-care is a simple equation, but we often deny ourselves the pleasure of feeling good. The reasons we do this are numerous: too expensive, not enough time, too much to do, it won’t help, etc. We’re here to tell you that self-care doesn’t have to be extravagant—but if you care for your body, it will respond.

If you’re in a self-care rut or just can’t stand the idea of staying in to do another face mask, we’ve compiled a list of unconventional ways to treat yourself.