7 Stress-Relieving Intentions We All Need To Set This Fall

We're all getting back into the grind, if we weren't churning away already. But the fall—aka the start of school, a new quarter, Fashion Week, pumpkin spice latte season—doesn't have to feel so frenetic.

Setting intentions can help, especially in the swirl of autumn. They give us a second to pause and anchor the day, the week, even the entire season. They center, root, and ground us as a North Star, so we don't get distracted or feel swept away without anything to hang onto. They can help us take a moment, stick to our goals, and accomplish our dreams.