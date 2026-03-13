When you wash a comforter or duvet insert in the washing machine, it's a good idea to rinse twice and spin twice, to get all the detergent out, as well as the excess water. And as far as weighted blankets, most on the market are machine-washable too, just be sure to check your machine's weight capacity. Don't forget to spot clean by soaking the stained area in cold water and rubbing down with a cloth or sponge that has a drop of detergent.