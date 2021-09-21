The 6 Timeless Items You’ll Love This Fall (And Every Fall After)

Fall is upon us, and alongside the cool breezes and warm bevvies come two of our favorite words: sweater weather. After the commotion of summer, this season comes like a breath of fresh air. Fall invites us to slow down, get cozy, and reconnect to our deeper intentions, which may have been buried in the sand during those summer months.
Our intention this autumn is to create more with less, starting with our wardrobe. Because we all know the feeling: Standing in front of an overflowing closet, thinking “I have nothing to wear." The answer is not a bigger wardrobe, it’s a timeless wardrobe, with a few extra-cozy, quality pieces at the center. And for the pieces that stay in style forever, that starts with Jenni Kayne — the women’s lifestyle brand infused with the kind of minimalism we’re after this season.
Go timeless
As trees shed their leaves, we’re minimizing our closet to the pieces we’re excited to wear for years to come. Not only does timeless style always leave us with something to wear — it’s better for the planet (and ultimately, our wallet). Collectively, we acquire about 80 billion pieces of clothing per year. And on average, we wear each piece just seven times. With fast fashion, the satisfaction of new clothes goes, well, fast. Apparel by Jenni Kayne, on the other hand, stands the test of time thanks to their quality of construction, attention to detail, and loyalty to timeless trends. And we picked out our fall favorites to show you exactly what we mean.
The sweater to celebrate the first of that sweater weather
For us, the first days of fall are something to celebrate. And nothing meets the first brisk, cloudy day like the Jenni Kayne Alpaca Cocoon Crewneck. This lusciously soft sweater, thrown over a bralette and paired with your favorite jeans, is the perfect outfit to welcome this fall — and every fall after. Made in Peru, with a cushy alpaca blend, this chunky sweater feels divine on your skin and will reclaim its favorite sweater status with every wear.
Alpaca Cocoon Crewneck
An oversized hand-knit classic that's perfectly cozy for at home or on-the-go.
Staying warm with layers of love
If summer is for bare feet and breezy blouses, then fall is for layering the pieces you love. Staying warm in style is a bit of an art form, but the Jenni Kayne O’Keeffe Overshirt takes care of that with just a few buttons. You can style this warm wool piece as a cozy shirt or, with its jacket weight, as outerwear. However you wear it, one thing’s for sure: The earthy colors of this oatmeal plaid have us grounding down and remembering it’s quality over quantity.
Jenni Kayne O’Keeffe Overshirt
A versatile staple that can be worn any way your style takes it.
Simpler style, one step at a time
Fall might be famous for sweater weather — but we’re just as excited about busting out the boots. In the spirit of minimalism, we don’t need a pair of boots for every occasion. We need one pair of boots that adapts to wherever the crisp winds blow us. Whether that’s a flirty fall dinner party, or traipsing through a pumpkin patch, the Jenni Kayne Suede Canyon Boot can be your go-to shoe. Inspired by vintage hiking gear and made in Italy — you know they’ll outlast any trend.
Suede Canyon Boot
Practical and stylish shoes, inspired by the idea of vintage hiking boots trailing along the coasts of California.
The season of everyday comfort
At the center of every minimalist wardrobe should be a couple items that you love so much, you wouldn’t be opposed to wearing them everyday! For example, made of Jenni Kayne’s everyday fabric, the Everyday Sweater is a piece you can rely on no matter what’s on the day’s agenda. It’s easy, lightweight, and versatile. Layer it over a dress for your meeting, or slip it on as you head to the coffeeshop for your afternoon chai (or dare we say... Pumpkin spice latte).
Everyday Sweater
A comfort piece that you can style for any occasion life brings you.
Slide into slower days
We turn to Jenni Kayne for our closet staples not just because their apparel is luxurious, but because it’s equally functional. And nothing proves that quite like their best-selling Shearling Mule. Made in Italy with a lightly-padded leather insole, and textured with animal hide, these shoes meet our intentions for a softer, stylish fall. Paired with a favorite pair of ankle-cut jeans and the Cable Cocoon Cardigan for extra comfort — consider this your fall uniform.
Shearling Mule
Cable Cocoon Cardigan
Fall in love with simplicity
Nature is giving us the cue: It’s time to minimize. We can’t think of a better time of the year to slow down and reconnect with the simple things that give us the most joy. And Jenni Kayne’s mission to help women live well everyday with the best wardrobe essentials, fits right into that. From the people that comfort us, to our favorite spiced recipe, to a plush sweater — fall shines light on the little things. And we’re ready to make the most of them.