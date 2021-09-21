The 6 Timeless Items You’ll Love This Fall (And Every Fall After)

Fall is upon us, and alongside the cool breezes and warm bevvies come two of our favorite words: sweater weather. After the commotion of summer, this season comes like a breath of fresh air. Fall invites us to slow down, get cozy, and reconnect to our deeper intentions, which may have been buried in the sand during those summer months.

Our intention this autumn is to create more with less, starting with our wardrobe. Because we all know the feeling: Standing in front of an overflowing closet, thinking “I have nothing to wear." The answer is not a bigger wardrobe, it’s a timeless wardrobe, with a few extra-cozy, quality pieces at the center. And for the pieces that stay in style forever, that starts with Jenni Kayne — the women’s lifestyle brand infused with the kind of minimalism we’re after this season.