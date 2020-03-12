6 Things You Never Knew an Advanced Practice Nurse Could Do

Nope, it’s not your imagination. It really is taking longer and longer to get an appointment with a doctor. Wait times in major metropolitan areas increased by 30% between 2014 and 2017, according to one survey, and they’re even longer in smaller cities. To make matters worse, once you’re actually in the doctor’s office, you’ve typically got only about 20 minutes to get all your concerns addressed.

This isn’t a commentary on physicians—we love our MDs and DOs! But it is a reflection of the physician shortage affecting our country. In fact, we’re estimated to hit a deficit of more than 121,000 physicians by 2030. The shortage of docs is already creating huge barriers to healthcare access, especially in rural areas, where only 11% of physicians choose to practice. Take Kentucky, for instance, where 102 of the 120 counties have been designated as “medically underserved areas.”

While many may feel we should hold tight and wait for a new generation of students to become physicians, we simply don’t have that time. There is another group of safe and quality providers who are primed to help fill the healthcare gap right now: Advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs). These graduate-educated APRNs can provide many of the same services as physicians because they have rigorous training above and beyond that of a registered nurse, including at least a master’s degree in nursing (about 18% have a doctoral) plus hundreds or even thousands of hours of hands-on specialized practice. What’s more, their patient outcomes are comparable to physicians’ research shows. But there are two key obstacles to this solution.