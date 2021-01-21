Ever thought to make soup for breakfast? While you don't have to it eat in the morning, that is one of the suggestions that Vivica Menegaz, a certified whole foods nutrition technician, makes for this recipe from her new keto-friendly cookbook—and it's one we're kinda into.

Stracciatella soup is sometimes also called stracciatella alla romana for it's Roman origins. Made by slowly incorporating and stirring an egg mixture into hot broth, it's a simple but satisfying dish: "It provides some good protein, hydration, electrolytes and phytonutrients," writes Menegaz, "And it will warm you to the core." The soup is also an easy dish to make when you feel a bit of cooking fatigue coming on, or even just when your pantry is sparse (it only requires six simple ingredients, after all).

A great way to ensure your soup is extra nutritious is by using a true homemade broth—adding the benefits of bone broth to the protein of the eggs and the nutrients from the arugula. Just keep in mind this is a soup best served fresh and hot.