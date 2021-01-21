mindbodygreen

This 6-Ingredient Soup Is A Quick & Easy Low-Carb Meal, Perfect For Weeknights

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen.
Image by Yasmin Alishav

January 21, 2021

Ever thought to make soup for breakfast? While you don't have to it eat in the morning, that is one of the suggestions that Vivica Menegaz, a certified whole foods nutrition technician, makes for this recipe from her new keto-friendly cookbook—and it's one we're kinda into.

Stracciatella soup is sometimes also called stracciatella alla romana for it's Roman origins. Made by slowly incorporating and stirring an egg mixture into hot broth, it's a simple but satisfying dish: "It provides some good protein, hydration, electrolytes and phytonutrients," writes Menegaz, "And it will warm you to the core." The soup is also an easy dish to make when you feel a bit of cooking fatigue coming on, or even just when your pantry is sparse (it only requires six simple ingredients, after all).

A great way to ensure your soup is extra nutritious is by using a true homemade broth—adding the benefits of bone broth to the protein of the eggs and the nutrients from the arugula. Just keep in mind this is a soup best served fresh and hot.

Arugula Stracciatella Soup

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 cups store-bought or homemade chicken stock
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 oz baby arugula
  • Pinch of black pepper
  • Unrefined sea salt as needed
  • 4 tbsp olive oil

Method

  1. Heat the stock in a medium saucepan over high heat until it reaches a rolling boil.
  2. While heating the stock, whisk the eggs until foamy. When the stock is boiling, add the eggs in a stream, stirring continuously. Stir for another minute until the egg is cooked, then add the arugula and turn off the heat. Add the black pepper and salt. Keep stirring until the arugula is wilted, about 30 seconds.
  3. Sprinkle the olive oil on the plated soup right before serving. Serve very hot.
Reprinted with permission from Keto Cooking for Healing and Weight Loss by Vivica Menegaz, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Yasmin Alishav

Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

